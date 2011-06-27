2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$133,618*
Total Cash Price
$126,722
XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$125,208*
Total Cash Price
$118,747
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$104,652*
Total Cash Price
$99,251
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$98,111*
Total Cash Price
$93,048
F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$118,668*
Total Cash Price
$112,544
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$118,668*
Total Cash Price
$112,544
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$102,783*
Total Cash Price
$97,479
XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$97,177*
Total Cash Price
$92,162
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$131,749*
Total Cash Price
$124,950
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,439*
Total Cash Price
$88,617
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$137,355*
Total Cash Price
$130,267
XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$102,783*
Total Cash Price
$97,479
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$113,996*
Total Cash Price
$108,113
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$116,799*
Total Cash Price
$110,771
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$112,127*
Total Cash Price
$106,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,702
|$1,762
|$1,823
|$1,886
|$1,953
|$9,126
|Maintenance
|$541
|$1,002
|$654
|$5,368
|$5,074
|$12,638
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$255
|$612
|$895
|$1,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,127
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$5,390
|Financing
|$6,815
|$5,481
|$4,057
|$2,538
|$918
|$19,810
|Depreciation
|$16,808
|$10,479
|$9,911
|$11,630
|$11,010
|$59,838
|Fuel
|$4,719
|$4,861
|$5,006
|$5,157
|$5,311
|$25,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,711
|$23,651
|$21,772
|$27,257
|$25,227
|$133,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,595
|$1,651
|$1,709
|$1,767
|$1,830
|$8,552
|Maintenance
|$507
|$939
|$612
|$5,030
|$4,754
|$11,843
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$239
|$574
|$839
|$1,651
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,804
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$5,050
|Financing
|$6,386
|$5,136
|$3,802
|$2,379
|$860
|$18,563
|Depreciation
|$15,750
|$9,820
|$9,288
|$10,898
|$10,317
|$56,072
|Fuel
|$4,422
|$4,555
|$4,691
|$4,832
|$4,977
|$23,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,464
|$22,162
|$20,402
|$25,542
|$23,639
|$125,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,333
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$1,477
|$1,530
|$7,148
|Maintenance
|$423
|$785
|$512
|$4,204
|$3,974
|$9,899
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$479
|$701
|$1,380
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,015
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,221
|Financing
|$5,338
|$4,293
|$3,177
|$1,988
|$719
|$15,515
|Depreciation
|$13,164
|$8,207
|$7,763
|$9,109
|$8,623
|$46,866
|Fuel
|$3,696
|$3,807
|$3,921
|$4,039
|$4,160
|$19,622
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,970
|$18,524
|$17,052
|$21,348
|$19,758
|$104,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,250
|$1,294
|$1,339
|$1,385
|$1,434
|$6,701
|Maintenance
|$397
|$736
|$480
|$3,942
|$3,725
|$9,280
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$187
|$449
|$657
|$1,294
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,764
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,957
|Financing
|$5,004
|$4,025
|$2,979
|$1,864
|$674
|$14,546
|Depreciation
|$12,342
|$7,694
|$7,278
|$8,540
|$8,084
|$43,937
|Fuel
|$3,465
|$3,569
|$3,676
|$3,786
|$3,900
|$18,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,222
|$17,366
|$15,986
|$20,014
|$18,523
|$98,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,511
|$1,565
|$1,619
|$1,675
|$1,735
|$8,105
|Maintenance
|$480
|$890
|$580
|$4,768
|$4,506
|$11,224
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$226
|$544
|$795
|$1,565
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,553
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,787
|Financing
|$6,053
|$4,868
|$3,603
|$2,254
|$815
|$17,593
|Depreciation
|$14,928
|$9,307
|$8,802
|$10,329
|$9,778
|$53,143
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,716
|$21,005
|$19,336
|$24,207
|$22,404
|$118,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,511
|$1,565
|$1,619
|$1,675
|$1,735
|$8,105
|Maintenance
|$480
|$890
|$580
|$4,768
|$4,506
|$11,224
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$226
|$544
|$795
|$1,565
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,553
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,787
|Financing
|$6,053
|$4,868
|$3,603
|$2,254
|$815
|$17,593
|Depreciation
|$14,928
|$9,307
|$8,802
|$10,329
|$9,778
|$53,143
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,716
|$21,005
|$19,336
|$24,207
|$22,404
|$118,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,309
|$1,355
|$1,403
|$1,451
|$1,503
|$7,020
|Maintenance
|$416
|$771
|$503
|$4,129
|$3,903
|$9,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$471
|$689
|$1,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,944
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,146
|Financing
|$5,243
|$4,216
|$3,121
|$1,953
|$706
|$15,238
|Depreciation
|$12,929
|$8,061
|$7,624
|$8,946
|$8,469
|$46,030
|Fuel
|$3,630
|$3,739
|$3,851
|$3,967
|$4,085
|$19,272
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,470
|$18,193
|$16,748
|$20,967
|$19,405
|$102,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,372
|$1,421
|$6,637
|Maintenance
|$393
|$729
|$475
|$3,904
|$3,690
|$9,192
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$445
|$651
|$1,281
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,728
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,920
|Financing
|$4,957
|$3,986
|$2,950
|$1,846
|$668
|$14,407
|Depreciation
|$12,224
|$7,621
|$7,208
|$8,458
|$8,007
|$43,519
|Fuel
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,641
|$3,750
|$3,863
|$18,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,972
|$17,201
|$15,834
|$19,823
|$18,347
|$97,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,678
|$1,737
|$1,798
|$1,860
|$1,926
|$8,999
|Maintenance
|$533
|$988
|$644
|$5,293
|$5,003
|$12,462
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$251
|$603
|$883
|$1,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,055
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,314
|Financing
|$6,720
|$5,405
|$4,000
|$2,503
|$905
|$19,533
|Depreciation
|$16,573
|$10,332
|$9,773
|$11,468
|$10,856
|$59,001
|Fuel
|$4,653
|$4,793
|$4,936
|$5,084
|$5,237
|$24,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,212
|$23,320
|$21,467
|$26,876
|$24,874
|$131,749
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,190
|$1,232
|$1,275
|$1,319
|$1,366
|$6,382
|Maintenance
|$378
|$701
|$457
|$3,754
|$3,548
|$8,838
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$428
|$626
|$1,232
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,585
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,769
|Financing
|$4,766
|$3,833
|$2,837
|$1,775
|$642
|$13,853
|Depreciation
|$11,754
|$7,328
|$6,931
|$8,133
|$7,699
|$41,845
|Fuel
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,501
|$3,606
|$3,714
|$17,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,973
|$16,539
|$15,225
|$19,061
|$17,641
|$93,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,749
|$1,811
|$1,874
|$1,939
|$2,008
|$9,382
|Maintenance
|$556
|$1,030
|$672
|$5,518
|$5,216
|$12,992
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$262
|$629
|$920
|$1,811
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,270
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$5,540
|Financing
|$7,006
|$5,635
|$4,170
|$2,609
|$944
|$20,364
|Depreciation
|$17,278
|$10,772
|$10,189
|$11,956
|$11,318
|$61,512
|Fuel
|$4,851
|$4,997
|$5,146
|$5,301
|$5,460
|$25,754
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,710
|$24,312
|$22,381
|$28,020
|$25,932
|$137,355
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,309
|$1,355
|$1,403
|$1,451
|$1,503
|$7,020
|Maintenance
|$416
|$771
|$503
|$4,129
|$3,903
|$9,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$471
|$689
|$1,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,944
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,146
|Financing
|$5,243
|$4,216
|$3,121
|$1,953
|$706
|$15,238
|Depreciation
|$12,929
|$8,061
|$7,624
|$8,946
|$8,469
|$46,030
|Fuel
|$3,630
|$3,739
|$3,851
|$3,967
|$4,085
|$19,272
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,470
|$18,193
|$16,748
|$20,967
|$19,405
|$102,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,452
|$1,503
|$1,556
|$1,609
|$1,667
|$7,786
|Maintenance
|$461
|$855
|$558
|$4,580
|$4,329
|$10,782
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$217
|$522
|$764
|$1,503
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,374
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$4,598
|Financing
|$5,815
|$4,676
|$3,461
|$2,166
|$783
|$16,901
|Depreciation
|$14,340
|$8,940
|$8,456
|$9,922
|$9,393
|$51,051
|Fuel
|$4,026
|$4,147
|$4,271
|$4,399
|$4,531
|$21,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,467
|$20,178
|$18,575
|$23,254
|$21,522
|$113,996
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,488
|$1,540
|$1,594
|$1,649
|$1,708
|$7,978
|Maintenance
|$473
|$876
|$571
|$4,693
|$4,435
|$11,048
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$223
|$535
|$783
|$1,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,481
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,711
|Financing
|$5,958
|$4,791
|$3,546
|$2,219
|$803
|$17,316
|Depreciation
|$14,693
|$9,160
|$8,664
|$10,166
|$9,624
|$52,306
|Fuel
|$4,125
|$4,249
|$4,376
|$4,508
|$4,643
|$21,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,216
|$20,674
|$19,031
|$23,826
|$22,051
|$116,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,428
|$1,478
|$1,530
|$1,583
|$1,639
|$7,658
|Maintenance
|$454
|$841
|$548
|$4,505
|$4,258
|$10,606
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$214
|$514
|$751
|$1,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,302
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$4,523
|Financing
|$5,719
|$4,600
|$3,404
|$2,130
|$770
|$16,624
|Depreciation
|$14,105
|$8,794
|$8,317
|$9,760
|$9,239
|$50,214
|Fuel
|$3,960
|$4,079
|$4,201
|$4,327
|$4,457
|$21,024
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,968
|$19,847
|$18,270
|$22,873
|$21,169
|$112,127
Learn about the 2020 F-450 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
