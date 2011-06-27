  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2019 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,255
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,255
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,255
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,255
Torque935 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower450 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,255
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,255
XLT Value Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,255
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,255
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,255
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,255
SYNC 3yes
Navigation Systemyes
Upfitter Interface Module (Fleet)yes
110V/400W Outletyes
FordPass Connectyes
Adjustable Gas and Brake Pedals (Fleet)yes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Carpet Deleteyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,255
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,255
Front head room40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,255
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Bed Matyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)yes
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)yes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
LED Box Lightingyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard (Fleet)yes
Tailgate Stepyes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glassyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,255
Wheel base141.6 in.
Length231.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,255
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Silver Spruce
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,255
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,255
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,255
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory

Related 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars