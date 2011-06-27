  1. Home
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque935 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower450 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Platinum Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Premium Vinyl Flooringyes
Rear Inflatable Seat Belts w/Rear Belt Monitoryes
Upfitter Interface Module (Fleet)yes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
massagingyes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Twin Panel Panoramic Moonroofyes
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard (Fleet)yes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Angle of departure20.7 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity21000 lbs.
Curb weight8260 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach19.4 degrees
Height81.3 in.
Maximum payload5630 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Silver Spruce
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Dark Marsala, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

