Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2018 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,005
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque935 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower450 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Platinum Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Vinyl Flooringyes
Rear Inflatable Seat Belts w/Rear Belt Monitoryes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroofyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityes
Bed Rampsyes
Bed Matyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Rear Center High Mounted Stop Lamp Camerayes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Angle of departure20.7 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity21000 lbs.
Curb weight8260 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach19.4 degrees
Height81.3 in.
EPA interior volume131.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload5630 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Dark Marsala, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles