Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2017 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Lariat Interior Packageyes
Snow Plow Packageyes
Tow Technology Bundleyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Snowplow/Camper Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Upfitter Interface Moduleyes
Navigation Systemyes
Rear Inflatable Seat Belts w/Rear Belt Monitoryes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Leather-Trimmed 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Carpet Deleteyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroofyes
Bed Matyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boardsyes
Power Running Boardsyes
Rear Center High Mounted Stop Lamp Camerayes
LED Box Lightingyes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Bed Rampsyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Tailgate Stepyes
LED Lighting Packageyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Measurements
Angle of departure18.9 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity21000 lbs.
Curb weight8590 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Height81.0 in.
EPA interior volume131.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload5320 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou
  • Oxford White/Magnetic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Caribou
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Magnetic
  • White Gold Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Magnetic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Race Red
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Caribou
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
