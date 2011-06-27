Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,771*
Total Cash Price
$66,807
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$100,039*
Total Cash Price
$84,845
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$100,039*
Total Cash Price
$84,845
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,648*
Total Cash Price
$73,488
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,922*
Total Cash Price
$69,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$6,317
|Maintenance
|$440
|$3,709
|$928
|$974
|$4,106
|$10,157
|Repairs
|$373
|$542
|$633
|$739
|$861
|$3,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,524
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,708
|Financing
|$3,593
|$2,889
|$2,139
|$1,338
|$484
|$10,443
|Depreciation
|$9,682
|$5,108
|$4,583
|$4,211
|$3,894
|$27,478
|Fuel
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,501
|$3,606
|$3,714
|$17,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,102
|$16,919
|$13,092
|$12,214
|$14,444
|$78,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,701
|$8,023
|Maintenance
|$559
|$4,710
|$1,179
|$1,237
|$5,215
|$12,899
|Repairs
|$474
|$688
|$804
|$939
|$1,093
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,475
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,709
|Financing
|$4,563
|$3,669
|$2,717
|$1,699
|$615
|$13,263
|Depreciation
|$12,296
|$6,487
|$5,820
|$5,348
|$4,945
|$34,897
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,070
|$21,487
|$16,627
|$15,512
|$18,344
|$100,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,701
|$8,023
|Maintenance
|$559
|$4,710
|$1,179
|$1,237
|$5,215
|$12,899
|Repairs
|$474
|$688
|$804
|$939
|$1,093
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,475
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,709
|Financing
|$4,563
|$3,669
|$2,717
|$1,699
|$615
|$13,263
|Depreciation
|$12,296
|$6,487
|$5,820
|$5,348
|$4,945
|$34,897
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,070
|$21,487
|$16,627
|$15,512
|$18,344
|$100,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,949
|Maintenance
|$484
|$4,080
|$1,021
|$1,071
|$4,517
|$11,173
|Repairs
|$410
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$947
|$3,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,876
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,079
|Financing
|$3,952
|$3,178
|$2,353
|$1,472
|$532
|$11,487
|Depreciation
|$10,650
|$5,619
|$5,041
|$4,632
|$4,283
|$30,226
|Fuel
|$3,630
|$3,739
|$3,851
|$3,967
|$4,085
|$19,272
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,312
|$18,611
|$14,401
|$13,435
|$15,888
|$86,648
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$6,570
|Maintenance
|$458
|$3,857
|$965
|$1,013
|$4,270
|$10,563
|Repairs
|$388
|$564
|$658
|$769
|$895
|$3,274
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,665
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,856
|Financing
|$3,737
|$3,005
|$2,225
|$1,392
|$503
|$10,861
|Depreciation
|$10,069
|$5,312
|$4,766
|$4,379
|$4,050
|$28,577
|Fuel
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,641
|$3,750
|$3,863
|$18,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,986
|$17,596
|$13,616
|$12,703
|$15,022
|$81,922
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 F-450 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
