  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2016 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,660
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,660
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Torque860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower440 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,660
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Snow Plow Packageyes
Lariat Interior Packageyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,660
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Navigation Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Premium Leather-Trimmed 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,660
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,660
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Bed Matyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Cable Lock System by Master Lockyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Tailgate Stepyes
Power Moonroofyes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Curb weight8611 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees
Maximum payload5300 lbs.
Angle of departure18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity19000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height79.7 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Green Gem Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Caribou Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Adobe, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,660
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles