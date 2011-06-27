  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2016 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Engine TypeDieselDieselDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesyesno
part time 4WDyesyesyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.5 gal.37.5 gal.37.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuelDiesel fuelDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Torque860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l6.7 l6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yesyesyes
Horsepower440 hp @ 2800 rpm440 hp @ 2800 rpm440 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves323232
Base engine typeDieselDieselDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
3 front headrestsyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
2 front headrestsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Snow Plow Packageyesyesyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyesyesyes
Power Equipment Groupyesnono
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Skid Plate Packageyesyesyes
XL Appearance Packageyesnono
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyesyesyes
Camper Packageyesyesyes
XL Value Packageyesnono
XLT Interior Packagenoyesno
XLT Value Packagenoyesno
XLT Premium Packagenoyesno
Lariat Interior Packagenonoyes
Lariat Ultimate Packagenonoyes
Chrome Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
2 total speakersyesnono
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
USB connectionnoyesyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
Sony premium brand speakersnonoyes
memory card slotnonoyes
video monitornonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Air conditioningyesyesno
Passenger vanity mirroryesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
front seatback storagenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
digital keypad power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyesnono
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyesnono
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
Cloth Front Seats with Mini-Consoleyesnono
SYNC w/MyFordyesnono
Luxury Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatsnoyesno
Navigation Systemnonoyes
All-Weather Floor Matsnonoyes
Universal Garage Door Openernonoyes
Premium Leather-Trimmed 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatnonoyes
Heated Rear Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
vinylyesnono
clothnoyesno
bucket front seatsnonoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
premium leathernonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
folding center armrestnoyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityesyesyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityesyesyes
Drop-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Bed Matyesyesyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyesyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Cable Lock System by Master Lockyesyesyes
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsnoyesno
Power Sliding Rear Windownoyesno
5" Chrome Tubular Step Bar Running Boardnoyesno
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintnonoyes
Power Moonroofnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Curb weight8611 lbs.8611 lbs.8611 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.14000 lbs.14000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees19.8 degrees19.8 degrees
Maximum payload5300 lbs.5300 lbs.5300 lbs.
Angle of departure18.3 degrees18.3 degrees18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.263.0 in.263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity19000 lbs.19000 lbs.19000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height79.7 in.79.7 in.79.7 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.133.5 cu.ft.133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.96.0 in.96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Green Gem Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Caribou Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
  • Steel, vinyl
  • Adobe, cloth
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
225/70R G tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,060
Starting MSRP
$57,620
Starting MSRP
$64,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory

