Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,737*
Total Cash Price
$42,481
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,216*
Total Cash Price
$53,951
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,216*
Total Cash Price
$53,951
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,211*
Total Cash Price
$46,729
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,326*
Total Cash Price
$44,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$6,317
|Maintenance
|$3,695
|$912
|$958
|$439
|$4,132
|$10,136
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$722
|$841
|$982
|$3,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,260
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,444
|Financing
|$2,285
|$1,837
|$1,360
|$851
|$308
|$6,641
|Depreciation
|$6,315
|$3,384
|$3,019
|$2,745
|$2,520
|$17,983
|Fuel
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,501
|$3,606
|$3,714
|$17,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,578
|$11,422
|$10,868
|$9,828
|$13,041
|$64,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,701
|$8,023
|Maintenance
|$4,693
|$1,158
|$1,217
|$558
|$5,248
|$12,873
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,068
|$1,247
|$4,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,870
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,104
|Financing
|$2,902
|$2,333
|$1,727
|$1,081
|$391
|$8,434
|Depreciation
|$8,020
|$4,298
|$3,834
|$3,486
|$3,200
|$22,838
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,864
|$14,506
|$13,802
|$12,482
|$16,562
|$82,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,701
|$8,023
|Maintenance
|$4,693
|$1,158
|$1,217
|$558
|$5,248
|$12,873
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,068
|$1,247
|$4,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,870
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,104
|Financing
|$2,902
|$2,333
|$1,727
|$1,081
|$391
|$8,434
|Depreciation
|$8,020
|$4,298
|$3,834
|$3,486
|$3,200
|$22,838
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,864
|$14,506
|$13,802
|$12,482
|$16,562
|$82,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,949
|Maintenance
|$4,065
|$1,003
|$1,054
|$483
|$4,545
|$11,150
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$794
|$925
|$1,080
|$4,066
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,486
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,688
|Financing
|$2,514
|$2,021
|$1,496
|$936
|$339
|$7,305
|Depreciation
|$6,947
|$3,722
|$3,321
|$3,020
|$2,772
|$19,781
|Fuel
|$3,630
|$3,739
|$3,851
|$3,967
|$4,085
|$19,272
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,536
|$12,564
|$11,955
|$10,811
|$14,345
|$71,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$6,570
|Maintenance
|$3,843
|$948
|$996
|$457
|$4,297
|$10,541
|Repairs
|$554
|$643
|$751
|$875
|$1,021
|$3,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,350
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,542
|Financing
|$2,376
|$1,910
|$1,414
|$885
|$320
|$6,907
|Depreciation
|$6,568
|$3,519
|$3,140
|$2,855
|$2,621
|$18,702
|Fuel
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,641
|$3,750
|$3,863
|$18,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,361
|$11,879
|$11,303
|$10,221
|$13,563
|$67,326
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 F-450 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
