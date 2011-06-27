Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2015 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Engine TypeDieselDieselDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating556
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
part time 4WDyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
manual locking hubsnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.5 gal.37.5 gal.37.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuelDiesel fuelDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Torque860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l6.7 l6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yesyesyes
Horsepower440 hp @ 2800 rpm440 hp @ 2800 rpm440 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves323232
Base engine typeDieselDieselDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesno
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesno
traction controlyesyesyes
3 front headrestsnonoyes
Front center 3-point beltnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Snow Plow Packageyesyesyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyesyesyes
King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Packageyesnono
King Ranch w/Chrome Packageyesnono
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyesyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Skid Plate Packageyesyesyes
Camper Packageyesyesyes
Lariat Interior Packagenoyesno
Lariat Ultimate Packagenoyesno
Chrome Packagenoyesno
Power Equipment Groupnonoyes
XL Appearance Packagenonoyes
XL Value Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Sony premium brand speakersyesyesno
memory card slotyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
9 total speakersyesyesno
2 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesno
leather steering wheelyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesno
rear view camerayesyesno
adjustable pedalsyesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesno
leather trim on center consoleyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
cargo area lightyesyesyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
Air conditioningnonoyes
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
front door pocketsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
digital keypad power door locksyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesno
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
Heated Rear Seatsyesyesno
Premium Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatnoyesno
Navigation Systemnoyesno
All-Weather Floor Matsnoyesno
Universal Garage Door Openernoyesno
Cloth Front 40/Mini-Console/40 Seatsnonoyes
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsnonoyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatnonoyes
SYNCnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
premium leatheryesyesno
driver cooled seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
passenger cooled seatyesnono
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
vinylnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Rear head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Drop-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityesyesyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityesyesyes
Bed Matyesyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyesyesyes
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesyesno
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyesyesyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Front track74.8 in.74.8 in.74.8 in.
Curb weight8611 lbs.8611 lbs.8611 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.14000 lbs.14000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees19.8 degrees19.8 degrees
Maximum payload5300 lbs.5300 lbs.5300 lbs.
Angle of departure18.3 degrees18.3 degrees18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.263.0 in.263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity19000 lbs.19000 lbs.19000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height79.7 in.79.7 in.79.7 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.133.5 cu.ft.133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.96.0 in.96.0 in.
Rear track75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White/Caribou Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • King Ranch Chaparral w/Black Accents, premium leather
  • King Ranch Chaparral w/Adobe Accents, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Adobe, premium leather
  • Steel, cloth
  • Steel, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesno
225/70R G tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,725
Starting MSRP
$63,165
Starting MSRP
$51,910
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
