Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|no
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|manual locking hubs
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|37.5 gal.
|37.5 gal.
|37.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Diesel fuel
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Torque
|860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|860 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.7 l
|6.7 l
|6.7 l
|direct injection (diesel)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Horsepower
|440 hp @ 2800 rpm
|440 hp @ 2800 rpm
|440 hp @ 2800 rpm
|Valves
|32
|32
|32
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 front headrests
|no
|no
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Snow Plow Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Package
|yes
|no
|no
|King Ranch w/Chrome Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Heavy Service Suspension Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Skid Plate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Camper Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lariat Interior Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Lariat Ultimate Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Chrome Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Equipment Group
|no
|no
|yes
|XL Appearance Package
|no
|no
|yes
|XL Value Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Sony premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|no
|9 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Premium Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Navigation System
|no
|yes
|no
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|no
|yes
|no
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|no
|yes
|no
|Cloth Front 40/Mini-Console/40 Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Steering Wheel Audio Controls
|no
|no
|yes
|Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat
|no
|no
|yes
|SYNC
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium leather
|yes
|yes
|no
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|vinyl
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Rear head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|no
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|5th Wheel Hitch Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|yes
|no
|Roll-Up Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Front track
|74.8 in.
|74.8 in.
|74.8 in.
|Curb weight
|8611 lbs.
|8611 lbs.
|8611 lbs.
|Gross weight
|14000 lbs.
|14000 lbs.
|14000 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|19.8 degrees
|19.8 degrees
|19.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|5300 lbs.
|5300 lbs.
|5300 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|18.3 degrees
|18.3 degrees
|18.3 degrees
|Length
|263.0 in.
|263.0 in.
|263.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|19000 lbs.
|19000 lbs.
|19000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|Height
|79.7 in.
|79.7 in.
|79.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|133.5 cu.ft.
|133.5 cu.ft.
|133.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|172.4 in.
|172.4 in.
|172.4 in.
|Width
|96.0 in.
|96.0 in.
|96.0 in.
|Rear track
|75.9 in.
|75.9 in.
|75.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|225/70R G tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,725
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
