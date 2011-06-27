Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,404*
Total Cash Price
$49,866
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,143*
Total Cash Price
$63,330
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,143*
Total Cash Price
$63,330
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,344*
Total Cash Price
$54,853
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,180*
Total Cash Price
$51,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,275
|Maintenance
|$902
|$942
|$430
|$3,754
|$2,360
|$8,388
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$822
|$960
|$1,121
|$4,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,644
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,828
|Financing
|$2,682
|$2,157
|$1,596
|$999
|$361
|$7,795
|Depreciation
|$8,802
|$3,976
|$3,537
|$3,174
|$2,893
|$22,382
|Fuel
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,501
|$3,606
|$3,714
|$17,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,120
|$12,442
|$11,186
|$13,831
|$11,825
|$69,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,689
|$7,969
|Maintenance
|$1,146
|$1,196
|$546
|$4,768
|$2,997
|$10,653
|Repairs
|$772
|$895
|$1,044
|$1,219
|$1,424
|$5,354
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,358
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,592
|Financing
|$3,406
|$2,739
|$2,027
|$1,269
|$458
|$9,900
|Depreciation
|$11,179
|$5,050
|$4,492
|$4,031
|$3,674
|$28,425
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,552
|$15,801
|$14,206
|$17,565
|$15,018
|$88,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,689
|$7,969
|Maintenance
|$1,146
|$1,196
|$546
|$4,768
|$2,997
|$10,653
|Repairs
|$772
|$895
|$1,044
|$1,219
|$1,424
|$5,354
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,358
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,592
|Financing
|$3,406
|$2,739
|$2,027
|$1,269
|$458
|$9,900
|Depreciation
|$11,179
|$5,050
|$4,492
|$4,031
|$3,674
|$28,425
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,552
|$15,801
|$14,206
|$17,565
|$15,018
|$88,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$6,903
|Maintenance
|$992
|$1,036
|$473
|$4,129
|$2,596
|$9,227
|Repairs
|$669
|$776
|$904
|$1,056
|$1,233
|$4,638
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,908
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,111
|Financing
|$2,950
|$2,373
|$1,756
|$1,099
|$397
|$8,575
|Depreciation
|$9,682
|$4,374
|$3,891
|$3,491
|$3,182
|$24,620
|Fuel
|$3,630
|$3,739
|$3,851
|$3,967
|$4,085
|$19,272
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,132
|$13,686
|$12,305
|$15,214
|$13,008
|$76,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,383
|$6,526
|Maintenance
|$938
|$980
|$447
|$3,904
|$2,454
|$8,724
|Repairs
|$632
|$733
|$855
|$998
|$1,166
|$4,385
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,750
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,941
|Financing
|$2,789
|$2,243
|$1,660
|$1,039
|$375
|$8,107
|Depreciation
|$9,154
|$4,135
|$3,678
|$3,301
|$3,009
|$23,277
|Fuel
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,641
|$3,750
|$3,863
|$18,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,925
|$12,940
|$11,633
|$14,384
|$12,298
|$72,180
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 F-450 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
