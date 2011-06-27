Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,583*
Total Cash Price
$53,730
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,583*
Total Cash Price
$53,730
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,876*
Total Cash Price
$42,307
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,064*
Total Cash Price
$46,538
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,351*
Total Cash Price
$43,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,689
|$7,969
|Maintenance
|$1,182
|$533
|$2,924
|$592
|$2,915
|$8,146
|Repairs
|$772
|$895
|$1,044
|$1,219
|$1,424
|$5,354
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,859
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,092
|Financing
|$2,889
|$2,324
|$1,721
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,399
|Depreciation
|$8,338
|$4,402
|$3,917
|$3,514
|$3,202
|$23,372
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,732
|$14,075
|$15,702
|$12,680
|$14,393
|$78,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,689
|$7,969
|Maintenance
|$1,182
|$533
|$2,924
|$592
|$2,915
|$8,146
|Repairs
|$772
|$895
|$1,044
|$1,219
|$1,424
|$5,354
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,859
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,092
|Financing
|$2,889
|$2,324
|$1,721
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,399
|Depreciation
|$8,338
|$4,402
|$3,917
|$3,514
|$3,202
|$23,372
|Fuel
|$4,191
|$4,317
|$4,446
|$4,580
|$4,717
|$22,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,732
|$14,075
|$15,702
|$12,680
|$14,393
|$78,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,275
|Maintenance
|$931
|$420
|$2,302
|$466
|$2,295
|$6,414
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$822
|$960
|$1,121
|$4,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,251
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,435
|Financing
|$2,275
|$1,830
|$1,355
|$847
|$306
|$6,613
|Depreciation
|$6,565
|$3,466
|$3,084
|$2,767
|$2,521
|$18,403
|Fuel
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,501
|$3,606
|$3,714
|$17,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,112
|$11,083
|$12,364
|$9,984
|$11,333
|$61,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$6,903
|Maintenance
|$1,024
|$462
|$2,532
|$513
|$2,525
|$7,055
|Repairs
|$669
|$776
|$904
|$1,056
|$1,233
|$4,638
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,476
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,679
|Financing
|$2,503
|$2,013
|$1,491
|$932
|$337
|$7,274
|Depreciation
|$7,222
|$3,813
|$3,392
|$3,044
|$2,773
|$20,243
|Fuel
|$3,630
|$3,739
|$3,851
|$3,967
|$4,085
|$19,272
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,823
|$12,191
|$13,600
|$10,982
|$12,466
|$68,064
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,383
|$6,526
|Maintenance
|$968
|$437
|$2,394
|$485
|$2,387
|$6,671
|Repairs
|$632
|$733
|$855
|$998
|$1,166
|$4,385
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,341
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,532
|Financing
|$2,366
|$1,903
|$1,409
|$881
|$318
|$6,878
|Depreciation
|$6,828
|$3,605
|$3,207
|$2,878
|$2,622
|$19,139
|Fuel
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,641
|$3,750
|$3,863
|$18,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,796
|$11,526
|$12,859
|$10,383
|$11,786
|$64,351
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
Legal
