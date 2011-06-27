  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2013 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,030
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$61,085
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$67,165
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeDieselDieselDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating655
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesnono
part time 4WDyesyesyes
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.5 gal.37.5 gal.37.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuelDiesel fuelDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Torque800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l6.7 l6.7 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 2800 rpm400 hp @ 2800 rpm400 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves323232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeDieselDieselDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
3 front headrestsyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
2 front headrestsnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Snow Plow Packageyesyesyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyesyesyes
Chrome Packageyesyesno
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyesyes
XLT Interior Packageyesnono
XLT Value Packageyesnono
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Skid Plate Packageyesyesno
Camper Packageyesyesyes
XLT Premium Package (Late Availability)yesnono
Lariat Interior Packagenoyesno
Lariat Ultimate Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
Sony premium brand speakersnoyesyes
memory card slotnoyesyes
video monitornoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesyes
9 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnono
leather trim on center consolenoyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)noyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
rear view cameranoyesyes
adjustable pedalsnoyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Luxury Cloth Front 40/Console/40 w/6-Way Power Driver Seatyesnono
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesno
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
Upfitter Switchesyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyesnono
Premium Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatnoyesno
Navigation Systemnoyesno
Universal Garage Door Openernoyesno
Heated Rear Seatsnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnono
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
clothyesnono
bucket front seatsnoyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
premium leathernoyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
driver cooled seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
passenger cooled seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Rear head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyesnono
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesnono
Bed Matyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Wheel Coversyesnono
LT245/75R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyesyesyes
Tailgate Assist Stepyesyesno
Manual Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyesnono
5th Wheel Hitch Kityesyesyes
Drop-In Bedlineryesyesyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyesyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyesyesyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityesyesyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyesnono
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyesyesyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintnoyesno
Power Moonroofnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Front track74.8 in.74.8 in.74.8 in.
Gross weight14000 lbs.14000 lbs.14000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees19.8 degrees19.8 degrees
Maximum payload5880 lbs.5880 lbs.5880 lbs.
Angle of departure18.3 degrees18.3 degrees18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.263.0 in.263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity18500 lbs.18500 lbs.18500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height79.7 in.79.7 in.79.7 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.133.5 cu.ft.133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.96.0 in.96.0 in.
Rear track75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Exterior Colors
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Blue Jean Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic (Late Availability)
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Adobe, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Pecan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesnono
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,030
Starting MSRP
$61,085
Starting MSRP
$67,165
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-450 Super Duty InventorySee F-450 Super Duty InventorySee F-450 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles