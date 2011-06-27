Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
The best towing machine you can buy!
artemus7575, 10/21/2013
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
I had a 2003 F350 that had the tried and true 7.3. It was a towing monster. This truck takes it to an entire new level. Very car like as far as comfort and level of amenities. Heat and cooled seats, great connectivity using sync. Used 90% towing a 42 ft Fifth Wheel trailer. It has great torque and loads of power. The turning radius is less than my F350 and you can park it easily for suck a big truck. The truck still gets compliments fron everyone who see's it! Updated Oct 2016. No issues, been a great Truck. 53,000 miles
