Used 2011 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Snow Plow Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
King Ranch Chrome Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Navigation Radio w/Satellite Radio and HD AM/FM Radioyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Bug Shieldyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
Power Moonroofyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Front track74.8 in.
Gross weight13050 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees
Maximum payload4920 lbs.
Angle of departure18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height79.7 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • King Ranch Chaparral, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
