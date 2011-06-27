Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
$55,660
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
$55,660
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Engine
$55,660
Torque650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Safety
$55,660
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Packages
Packages
$55,660
4x4 Off-Road Packageyes
Snow Plow Packageyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Harley-Davidson Packageyes
King Ranch w/Chrome Packageyes
Lariat Plus Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
King Ranch Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,660
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
$55,660
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
$55,660
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen/DVD ROM & Audiophile Sound Systemyes
Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer & Clockyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
$55,660
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front Seats
$55,660
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear Seats
$55,660
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
$55,660
LT225/70R/19.5G BSW Traction Tiresyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bed Matyes
Bug Shieldyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
Tailgate Stepyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Power Moonroofyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Measurements
$55,660
Front track74.8 in.
Curb weight8581 lbs.
Gross weight14500 lbs.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Maximum payload5830 lbs.
Angle of departure17.9 degrees
Length262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height79.8 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width95.7 in.
Rear track75.9 in.
Colors
Colors
$55,660
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Tuxedo Black Flames
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chaparral, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
$55,660
partial wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Polished alloy spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Suspension
$55,660
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
$55,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
