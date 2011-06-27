  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 F-450 Super Duty
More about the 2010 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,020
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,020
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Torque600 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,020
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,020
XLT Convenience Packageyes
4x4 Off-Road Packageyes
Snow Plow Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Driver's Group Packageyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,020
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,020
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyes
Satellite Radioyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computeryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
Cloth Luxury Bucket Seats w/Consoleyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
SYNCyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,020
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,020
premium clothyes
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,020
LT225/70R/19.5G BSW Traction Tiresyes
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Bed Matyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linkyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bug Shieldyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Manual Sliding Rear Windowyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Front track74.8 in.
Curb weight8581 lbs.
Gross weight14500 lbs.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Maximum payload5830 lbs.
Angle of departure17.9 degrees
Length262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height79.8 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width95.7 in.
Rear track75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,020
partial wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Polished alloy spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles