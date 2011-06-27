  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2010 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Engine TypeDieselDieselDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating566
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission5-speed automatic6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.38.0 gal.38.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuelDiesel fuelDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Torque650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm600 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm600 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l6.4 l6.4 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm325 hp @ 3000 rpm325 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.56.5 ft.56.5 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeDieselDieselDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
2 rear headrestsyesnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
4x4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Packageyesyesyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyesnono
Chrome Packageyesnoyes
Harley-Davidson Packageyesnono
King Ranch w/Chrome Packageyesnono
Lariat Plus Packageyesnono
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyesyes
King Ranch Packageyesnono
Camper Packageyesyesyes
XL Plus Packagenoyesno
Radio Prep Packagenoyesyes
XLT Convenience Packagenonoyes
Driver's Group Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
USB connectionyesnono
4 total speakersyesnoyes
2 total speakersnoyesno
auxiliary audio inputnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesnono
cruise controlyesnoyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnoyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesnoyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesnoyes
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
1 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyesnoyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen/DVD ROM & Audiophile Sound Systemyesnono
Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer & Clockyesnono
All-Weather Floor Matsyesnoyes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Benchyesnoyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
Upfitter Switchesyesyesyes
Satellite Radionoyesyes
Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Benchnoyesno
Cloth High Back Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computernoyesyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatnoyesno
Cloth Full Bench Seatnoyesno
Vinyl High Back Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player & Clocknoyesno
Cloth Bench Seatnoyesno
Cloth Luxury Bucket Seats w/Consolenonoyes
SYNCnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
premium leatheryesnono
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
bench front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
vinylnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Rear head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
LT225/70R/19.5G BSW Traction Tiresyesyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Bed Matyesyesyes
Bug Shieldyesyesyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyesnono
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyesnono
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesnono
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsnoyesyes
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linknoyesyes
XL Decor Groupnoyesno
Power Equipment Groupnoyesno
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsnonoyes
Manual Sliding Rear Windownonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Front track74.8 in.74.8 in.74.8 in.
Curb weight8581 lbs.8581 lbs.8581 lbs.
Gross weight14500 lbs.14500 lbs.14500 lbs.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees22.2 degrees22.2 degrees
Maximum payload5830 lbs.5830 lbs.5830 lbs.
Angle of departure17.9 degrees17.9 degrees17.9 degrees
Length262.4 in.262.4 in.262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.16000 lbs.16000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.8 in.
Height79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Width95.7 in.95.7 in.95.7 in.
Rear track75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Tuxedo Black Flames
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chaparral, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
Polished alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
225/70R G tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,660
Starting MSRP
$46,375
Starting MSRP
$51,020
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory

