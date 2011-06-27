Used 2009 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$53,530
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$53,530
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$53,530
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
$53,530
Torque650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
$53,530
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$53,530
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$53,530
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$53,530
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$53,530
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$53,530
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
$53,530
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$53,530
Angle of departure17.9 degrees
Length262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Curb weight8581 lbs.
Gross weight14500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Height79.8 in.
Maximum payload5830 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width95.7 in.
Colors
$53,530
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Black Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Chaparral, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
$53,530
partial wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Polished alloy spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT225/70R G tiresyes
Suspension
$53,530
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
$53,530
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
