Used 2009 Ford F-450 Super Duty Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
Engine TypeDieselDieselDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating566
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesyesno
part time 4WDyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.38.0 gal.38.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuelDiesel fuelDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
Torque650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l6.4 l6.4 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm350 hp @ 3000 rpm350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.56.5 ft.58.5 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeDieselDieselDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
2 rear headrestsyesnono
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
Front center 3-point beltnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
USB connectionyesnono
4 total speakersyesnono
2 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesnono
cruise controlyesnono
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesnono
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesnono
retained accessory poweryesnono
Rear floor matsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
Power mirrorsyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
premium leatheryesnono
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
vinylnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
Rear head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
Folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
Angle of departure17.9 degrees17.9 degrees17.9 degrees
Length262.4 in.262.4 in.262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.16000 lbs.16000 lbs.
Curb weight8581 lbs.8581 lbs.8226 lbs.
Gross weight14500 lbs.14500 lbs.14500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.8 in.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees22.2 degrees22.2 degrees
Height79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Maximum payload5830 lbs.5830 lbs.6190 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Width95.7 in.95.7 in.95.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Black Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Chaparral, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
Polished alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT225/70R G tiresyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,530
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Starting MSRP
$42,010
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
