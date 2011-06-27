Used 2009 Ford F-450 Super Duty Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|manual locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|no
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|38.0 gal.
|38.0 gal.
|38.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Diesel fuel
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|Torque
|650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.4 l
|6.4 l
|6.4 l
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 3000 rpm
|350 hp @ 3000 rpm
|350 hp @ 3000 rpm
|Turning circle
|56.5 ft.
|56.5 ft.
|58.5 ft.
|Valves
|32
|32
|32
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|Front center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|no
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|no
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|no
|no
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|2 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|no
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|compass
|yes
|no
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|premium leather
|yes
|no
|no
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|bench front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|yes
|vinyl
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|Rear head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|no
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|no
|Folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|Angle of departure
|17.9 degrees
|17.9 degrees
|17.9 degrees
|Length
|262.4 in.
|262.4 in.
|262.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|16000 lbs.
|16000 lbs.
|16000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|8581 lbs.
|8581 lbs.
|8226 lbs.
|Gross weight
|14500 lbs.
|14500 lbs.
|14500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.8 in.
|7.8 in.
|7.8 in.
|Angle of approach
|22.2 degrees
|22.2 degrees
|22.2 degrees
|Height
|79.8 in.
|79.8 in.
|79.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|5830 lbs.
|5830 lbs.
|6190 lbs.
|Wheel base
|172.4 in.
|172.4 in.
|172.4 in.
|Width
|95.7 in.
|95.7 in.
|95.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Polished alloy spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT225/70R G tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,530
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
