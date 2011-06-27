  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Angle of departure17.9 degrees
Length262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Curb weight8687 lbs.
Gross weight14500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach29.2 degrees
Height79.8 in.
Maximum payload5720 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Medium Stone
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Polished alloy spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT225/70R G tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
