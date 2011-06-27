  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford F-350 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Maximum payload4155.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vermillion
  • Vermont Green
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Oxford White
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
