Used 1997 Ford F-350 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 F-350
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.37.2 gal.34.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.8 l5.8 l5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3600 rpm210 hp @ 3600 rpm210 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.no
Rear hip Room62.2 in.62.2 in.no
Rear leg room37.9 in.37.9 in.no
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.no
Measurements
Length248.7 in.248.7 in.213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.12500 lbs.12500 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.9200 lbs.8800 lbs.
Maximum payload3985.0 lbs.3540.0 lbs.4155.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.4 in.168.4 in.133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Teal Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Vermont Green
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Oxford White
  • Oxford White
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Vermillion
  • Black
  • Vermont Green
  • Colonial White
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
