Used 1996 Ford F-350 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 F-350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight3982 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red
  • Black
  • Vermillion
