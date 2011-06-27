  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford F-350 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 F-350
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.37.2 gal.37.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size5.8 l5.8 l5.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 3800 rpm205 hp @ 3800 rpm205 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.no43.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.40.2 in.40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno39.6 in.no
Rear hip Roomno62.2 in.no
Rear leg roomno37.9 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno64.8 in.no
Measurements
Length213.3 in.248.7 in.213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.12500 lbs.12500 lbs.
Curb weight3982 lbs.no3982 lbs.
Height70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.168.4 in.133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Torreador Red
  • Black
  • Teal Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
