Used 1995 Ford F-350 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 F-350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque395 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size7.5 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room29.5 in.
Measurements
Length235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Height74.0 in.
Maximum payload4655.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • White
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
