Used 1995 Ford F-350 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 F-350
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.37.2 gal.37.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm395 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.8 l5.8 l7.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm245 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono36.9 in.
Rear leg roomnono29.5 in.
Measurements
Length213.3 in.213.3 in.235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.12500 lbs.12500 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Height71.0 in.71.0 in.74.0 in.
Maximum payload5105.0 lbs.5105.0 lbs.4655.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.133.0 in.155.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ultra Red
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Black
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • White
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Black
  • Ultra Red
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Ultra Red
