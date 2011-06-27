  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350
  4. Used 1994 Ford F-350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford F-350 XL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 F-350
Overview
See F-350 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size7.5 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base155.0 in.
Length235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
See F-350 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford F-350 XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles