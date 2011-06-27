  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350
  4. Used 1991 Ford F-350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford F-350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 F-350
Overview
See F-350 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length245.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Maximum payload4740.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.4 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Special White
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Bahama Blue
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Holly Green
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White
  • Rangoon Red
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
See F-350 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford F-350 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles