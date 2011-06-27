  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford F-350 XLT Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Maximum payload4235.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Currant Red
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Holly Green
  • Diamond White
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Rangoon Red
  • Bahama Blue
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Special White
  • Smoke Metallic
