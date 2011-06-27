  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford F-350 XLT Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque390 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size7.5 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Length232.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Maximum payload4710.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Special White
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Rangoon Red
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Holly Green
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue
