Used 1990 Ford F-350 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 F-350
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque390 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm315 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm315 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size7.5 l5.8 l5.8 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 3600 rpm210 hp @ 3800 rpm210 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.3 in.40.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.no39.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.no61.5 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.no37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.no64.9 in.
Measurements
Wheel base155.0 in.133.0 in.168.4 in.
Length232.2 in.210.2 in.245.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.12500 lbs.12500 lbs.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
