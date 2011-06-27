Used 1990 Ford F-350 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|390 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|315 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|315 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|7.5 l
|5.8 l
|5.8 l
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 3600 rpm
|210 hp @ 3800 rpm
|210 hp @ 3800 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|no
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.1 in.
|no
|61.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.9 in.
|no
|37.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|67.4 in.
|no
|64.9 in.
|Measurements
|Wheel base
|155.0 in.
|133.0 in.
|168.4 in.
|Length
|232.2 in.
|210.2 in.
|245.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|12500 lbs.
|12500 lbs.
|12500 lbs.
|Width
|79.0 in.
|79.0 in.
|79.0 in.
