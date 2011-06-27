  1. Home
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,015
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
FX4 Off-Road Package +$400
Heavy Service Front Suspension Package +$125
10,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Packageyes
11,400 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
King Ranch Ultimate Package +$3,350
Snow Plow Prep Package +$250
LED Lighting Package +$1,180
Skid Plate Package +$100
Chrome Package +$1,125
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Control +$740
Premium Vinyl Flooring +$115
All-Weather Floor Mats +$135
Heated Rear Seats +$300
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater +$250
Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System +$500
Vehicle Safe By Console Vault +$330
Upfitter Switches +$165
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Running Boards +$995
Front & Rear Wheel Well Liners +$325
LED Roof Clearance Lights +$95
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boards +$740
Panoramic Moonroof +$1,495
Bed Mat +$150
5th Wheel Hitch Kit +$1,095
Gooseneck Hitch Kit +$250
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps +$130
Bed Step +$325
Bright Aluminum Cross Bed Tool Box by Weather Guard +$950
Wheel Locks +$75
Drop-In Bedliner +$350
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Matte Black Aluminum Cross Bed Tool Box by Weather Guard +$950
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package +$500
Stowable Loading Ramps +$695
Black Molded Hood Deflector +$130
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Angle of departure19.8 degrees
Bed Length98.1 in.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height81.1 in.
Length266.2 in.
Maximum payload2890 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors105.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors80.0 in.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Java, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
