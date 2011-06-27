  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-350 Super Duty
More about the 2022 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,845
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Lariat Value Package +$710
Heavy Service Front Suspension Package +$125
Lariat Ultimate Package +$3,495
13,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Package +$1,655
Chrome Package +$1,125
Camper Package +$160
LED Lighting Package +$1,180
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Control +$740
Carpet Delete +-$50
All-Weather Floor Mats +$130
Heated Rear Seats +$300
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater +$250
Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System +$500
Vehicle Safe By Console Vault +$330
Upfitter Switches +$165
Universal Garage Door Opener +$125
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Power Running Boards +$995
Front Wheel Well Liners +$180
Tailgate Step +$375
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boards +$740
Panoramic Moonroof +$1,495
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint +$255
Bed Mat +$150
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$600
Gooseneck Hitch Kit +$250
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$600
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps +$130
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain OWL Tires +$250
5th Wheel Hitch Kit +$1,495
Bed Step +$325
LED Box Lighting +$60
LT245/75R17E BSW All-Terrain Tires +$165
Drop-In Bedliner +$350
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Matte Black Aluminum Cross Bed Tool Box by Weather Guard +$950
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package +$500
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers w/Heated Steering Wheel +$165
Stowable Loading Ramps +$695
Black Molded Hood Deflector +$130
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure18.3 degrees
Bed Length98.1 in.
Curb weight6967 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height79.1 in.
Length266.2 in.
Maximum payload5960 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity21200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors105.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors96.0 in.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models