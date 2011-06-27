  1. Home
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,410
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Valves16
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
XLT Value Package +$1,340
Heavy Service Front Suspension Package +$125
13,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Package +$1,655
Camper Package +$160
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
5 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Delete +-$50
Adjustable Gas and Brake Pedals (Fleet) +$120
All-Weather Floor Mats +$130
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater +$250
Navigation System +$570
Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System +$500
Upfitter Switches +$165
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Exterior Options
Front Wheel Well Liners +$180
Defrost w/Fixed Glass +$60
Tailgate Step +$375
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boards +$320
Stainless Steel Wheel Covers +$380
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Center High Mount Stop Lamp (CMHSL)yes
Spare Tire and Wheel +$295
Bed Mat +$150
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$600
Gooseneck Hitch Kit +$250
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$600
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps +$130
PowerScope Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors +$280
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain OWL Tires +$250
5th Wheel Hitch Kit +$1,495
Bed Step +$325
LED Box Lighting +$60
LT245/75R17E BSW All-Terrain Tires +$165
Drop-In Bedliner +$350
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornaments +$600
Matte Black Aluminum Cross Bed Tool Box by Weather Guard +$950
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package +$500
Halogen Fog Lamps +$130
Stowable Loading Ramps +$695
Pickup Box Delete +-$625
Black Molded Hood Deflector +$130
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Bed Length98.1 in.
Curb weight6144 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height79.3 in.
Length231.8 in.
Maximum payload6660 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity21000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors105.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors96.0 in.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Green Gem (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
