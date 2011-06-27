Requirements and Restrictions:

2020 American Quarter Horse Member Offer CUSTOMER ELIGIBILITY - Eligible customers must be a member of AQHA for at least 60 days prior to the purchase of an eligible vehicle to qualify for this offer. Previous purchases will not be eligible for this incentive. The AQHA member links to http://www.fordspecialoffer.com/aqha from the AQHA website (www.aqha.com). They login to the website using their AQHA Member ID # and Zip Code (as printed on their AQHA Membership Card). AQHA members may contact AQHA Customer Service @ (806) 376-4811 if they need assistance processing their e-Certificate. AQHA members should present their e-Certificate to the Ford Dealership at time of purchase.