2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$80,554*
Total Cash Price
$82,036
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$109,114*
Total Cash Price
$111,121
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$82,019*
Total Cash Price
$83,527
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$82,751*
Total Cash Price
$84,273
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,003*
Total Cash Price
$94,714
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$83,483*
Total Cash Price
$85,019
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$104,720*
Total Cash Price
$106,647
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$95,933*
Total Cash Price
$97,697
F-350 Super Duty SuperCab
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,160*
Total Cash Price
$77,561
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$91,539*
Total Cash Price
$93,223
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$97,397*
Total Cash Price
$99,189
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$83,483*
Total Cash Price
$85,019
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$109,114*
Total Cash Price
$111,121
XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$77,625*
Total Cash Price
$79,053
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$73,231*
Total Cash Price
$74,578
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$101,059*
Total Cash Price
$102,918
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$73,231*
Total Cash Price
$74,578
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$82,019*
Total Cash Price
$83,527
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$95,933*
Total Cash Price
$97,697
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$100,326*
Total Cash Price
$102,172
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$92,271*
Total Cash Price
$93,968
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$101,059*
Total Cash Price
$102,918
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$75,428*
Total Cash Price
$76,815
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$108,382*
Total Cash Price
$110,375
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$90,074*
Total Cash Price
$91,731
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$86,413*
Total Cash Price
$88,002
F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,003*
Total Cash Price
$94,714
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,003*
Total Cash Price
$94,714
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$80,554*
Total Cash Price
$82,036
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$103,256*
Total Cash Price
$105,155
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$107,650*
Total Cash Price
$109,630
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$104,720*
Total Cash Price
$106,647
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$80,554*
Total Cash Price
$82,036
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$98,130*
Total Cash Price
$99,935
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$82,019*
Total Cash Price
$83,527
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$89,342*
Total Cash Price
$90,985
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$91,539*
Total Cash Price
$93,223
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$87,877*
Total Cash Price
$89,494
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,893*
Total Cash Price
$78,307
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$101,791*
Total Cash Price
$103,663
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$73,231*
Total Cash Price
$74,578
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$82,019*
Total Cash Price
$83,527
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$95,200*
Total Cash Price
$96,951
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$79,822*
Total Cash Price
$81,290
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$89,342*
Total Cash Price
$90,985
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$74,696*
Total Cash Price
$76,070
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$86,413*
Total Cash Price
$88,002
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$104,720*
Total Cash Price
$106,647
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$107,650*
Total Cash Price
$109,630
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$96,665*
Total Cash Price
$98,443
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$100,326*
Total Cash Price
$102,172
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$92,271*
Total Cash Price
$93,968
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,736*
Total Cash Price
$95,460
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,160*
Total Cash Price
$77,561
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$92,271*
Total Cash Price
$93,968
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$73,231*
Total Cash Price
$74,578
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$99,594*
Total Cash Price
$101,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$5,284
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,131
|$1,168
|$4,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,350
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,552
|Financing
|$4,412
|$3,548
|$2,627
|$1,643
|$594
|$12,824
|Depreciation
|$23,107
|$4,424
|$4,184
|$4,914
|$4,652
|$41,281
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,464
|$11,930
|$10,938
|$12,604
|$10,618
|$80,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,335
|$1,381
|$1,430
|$1,480
|$1,532
|$7,158
|Maintenance
|$572
|$860
|$730
|$2,886
|$1,582
|$6,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,537
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,811
|Financing
|$5,976
|$4,805
|$3,558
|$2,226
|$805
|$17,370
|Depreciation
|$31,299
|$5,993
|$5,668
|$6,656
|$6,301
|$55,917
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,683
|$16,159
|$14,817
|$17,072
|$14,383
|$109,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,169
|$1,189
|$4,984
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,410
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,616
|Financing
|$4,492
|$3,612
|$2,675
|$1,673
|$605
|$13,057
|Depreciation
|$23,527
|$4,505
|$4,260
|$5,003
|$4,736
|$42,031
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,091
|$12,146
|$11,137
|$12,833
|$10,811
|$82,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$434
|$652
|$554
|$2,189
|$1,200
|$5,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$393
|$576
|$1,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,441
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,649
|Financing
|$4,532
|$3,644
|$2,698
|$1,688
|$610
|$13,174
|Depreciation
|$23,737
|$4,545
|$4,299
|$5,048
|$4,779
|$42,407
|Fuel
|$2,248
|$2,314
|$2,384
|$2,455
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,404
|$12,255
|$11,237
|$12,948
|$10,908
|$82,751
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,219
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$6,101
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,460
|$1,349
|$5,652
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,867
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,101
|Financing
|$5,094
|$4,096
|$3,033
|$1,897
|$686
|$14,806
|Depreciation
|$26,678
|$5,108
|$4,831
|$5,673
|$5,371
|$47,661
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,790
|$13,773
|$12,629
|$14,552
|$12,259
|$93,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$5,477
|Maintenance
|$438
|$658
|$559
|$2,208
|$1,211
|$5,073
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$581
|$1,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,471
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,681
|Financing
|$4,573
|$3,676
|$2,722
|$1,703
|$616
|$13,290
|Depreciation
|$23,947
|$4,585
|$4,337
|$5,092
|$4,821
|$42,782
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,717
|$12,363
|$11,336
|$13,062
|$11,004
|$83,483
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,420
|$1,470
|$6,870
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,770
|$1,519
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,354
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,617
|Financing
|$5,736
|$4,612
|$3,415
|$2,136
|$772
|$16,671
|Depreciation
|$30,039
|$5,751
|$5,440
|$6,388
|$6,047
|$53,665
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,803
|$15,508
|$14,220
|$16,385
|$13,804
|$104,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,174
|$1,214
|$1,258
|$1,301
|$1,347
|$6,293
|Maintenance
|$503
|$756
|$642
|$2,537
|$1,391
|$5,830
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$456
|$668
|$1,315
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,989
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,230
|Financing
|$5,254
|$4,225
|$3,128
|$1,957
|$707
|$15,272
|Depreciation
|$27,518
|$5,269
|$4,983
|$5,852
|$5,540
|$49,162
|Fuel
|$2,606
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,932
|$13,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,044
|$14,207
|$13,027
|$15,010
|$12,645
|$95,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$964
|$998
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$399
|$600
|$510
|$2,014
|$1,104
|$4,628
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,167
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,358
|Financing
|$4,171
|$3,354
|$2,484
|$1,554
|$562
|$12,124
|Depreciation
|$21,846
|$4,183
|$3,956
|$4,646
|$4,398
|$39,029
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,584
|$11,279
|$10,342
|$11,916
|$10,039
|$76,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$1,200
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$6,005
|Maintenance
|$480
|$721
|$613
|$2,421
|$1,328
|$5,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,806
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,036
|Financing
|$5,014
|$4,031
|$2,985
|$1,868
|$675
|$14,573
|Depreciation
|$26,258
|$5,028
|$4,755
|$5,584
|$5,286
|$46,910
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,164
|$13,556
|$12,430
|$14,323
|$12,066
|$91,539
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,233
|$1,277
|$1,321
|$1,367
|$6,389
|Maintenance
|$511
|$767
|$652
|$2,576
|$1,412
|$5,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$463
|$678
|$1,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,050
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,295
|Financing
|$5,335
|$4,289
|$3,176
|$1,987
|$718
|$15,505
|Depreciation
|$27,938
|$5,349
|$5,059
|$5,941
|$5,625
|$49,912
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,670
|$14,424
|$13,226
|$15,239
|$12,838
|$97,397
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$5,477
|Maintenance
|$438
|$658
|$559
|$2,208
|$1,211
|$5,073
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$581
|$1,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,471
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,681
|Financing
|$4,573
|$3,676
|$2,722
|$1,703
|$616
|$13,290
|Depreciation
|$23,947
|$4,585
|$4,337
|$5,092
|$4,821
|$42,782
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,717
|$12,363
|$11,336
|$13,062
|$11,004
|$83,483
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,335
|$1,381
|$1,430
|$1,480
|$1,532
|$7,158
|Maintenance
|$572
|$860
|$730
|$2,886
|$1,582
|$6,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,537
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,811
|Financing
|$5,976
|$4,805
|$3,558
|$2,226
|$805
|$17,370
|Depreciation
|$31,299
|$5,993
|$5,668
|$6,656
|$6,301
|$55,917
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,683
|$16,159
|$14,817
|$17,072
|$14,383
|$109,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,053
|$1,090
|$5,092
|Maintenance
|$407
|$612
|$519
|$2,053
|$1,126
|$4,717
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,228
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,423
|Financing
|$4,252
|$3,419
|$2,531
|$1,584
|$572
|$12,357
|Depreciation
|$22,266
|$4,263
|$4,032
|$4,735
|$4,483
|$39,780
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,303
|$2,372
|$11,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,211
|$11,496
|$10,541
|$12,145
|$10,232
|$77,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,804
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,937
|$1,062
|$4,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,045
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,229
|Financing
|$4,011
|$3,225
|$2,388
|$1,494
|$540
|$11,658
|Depreciation
|$21,006
|$4,022
|$3,804
|$4,467
|$4,229
|$37,528
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,331
|$10,845
|$9,944
|$11,458
|$9,653
|$73,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,279
|$1,325
|$1,370
|$1,419
|$6,630
|Maintenance
|$530
|$796
|$676
|$2,673
|$1,466
|$6,141
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,202
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,456
|Financing
|$5,535
|$4,451
|$3,295
|$2,062
|$745
|$16,088
|Depreciation
|$28,988
|$5,550
|$5,250
|$6,164
|$5,836
|$51,789
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,237
|$14,966
|$13,723
|$15,812
|$13,321
|$101,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,804
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,937
|$1,062
|$4,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,045
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,229
|Financing
|$4,011
|$3,225
|$2,388
|$1,494
|$540
|$11,658
|Depreciation
|$21,006
|$4,022
|$3,804
|$4,467
|$4,229
|$37,528
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,331
|$10,845
|$9,944
|$11,458
|$9,653
|$73,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,169
|$1,189
|$4,984
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,410
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,616
|Financing
|$4,492
|$3,612
|$2,675
|$1,673
|$605
|$13,057
|Depreciation
|$23,527
|$4,505
|$4,260
|$5,003
|$4,736
|$42,031
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,091
|$12,146
|$11,137
|$12,833
|$10,811
|$82,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,174
|$1,214
|$1,258
|$1,301
|$1,347
|$6,293
|Maintenance
|$503
|$756
|$642
|$2,537
|$1,391
|$5,830
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$456
|$668
|$1,315
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,989
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,230
|Financing
|$5,254
|$4,225
|$3,128
|$1,957
|$707
|$15,272
|Depreciation
|$27,518
|$5,269
|$4,983
|$5,852
|$5,540
|$49,162
|Fuel
|$2,606
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,932
|$13,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,044
|$14,207
|$13,027
|$15,010
|$12,645
|$95,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,270
|$1,315
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$6,581
|Maintenance
|$526
|$790
|$671
|$2,654
|$1,455
|$6,097
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,172
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,424
|Financing
|$5,495
|$4,418
|$3,272
|$2,047
|$740
|$15,971
|Depreciation
|$28,778
|$5,510
|$5,211
|$6,120
|$5,794
|$51,413
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,806
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,923
|$14,858
|$13,623
|$15,697
|$13,225
|$100,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$1,210
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$6,053
|Maintenance
|$484
|$727
|$617
|$2,441
|$1,338
|$5,607
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,837
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,069
|Financing
|$5,054
|$4,064
|$3,009
|$1,882
|$680
|$14,689
|Depreciation
|$26,468
|$5,068
|$4,793
|$5,628
|$5,329
|$47,285
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,477
|$13,665
|$12,529
|$14,437
|$12,163
|$92,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,279
|$1,325
|$1,370
|$1,419
|$6,630
|Maintenance
|$530
|$796
|$676
|$2,673
|$1,466
|$6,141
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,202
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,456
|Financing
|$5,535
|$4,451
|$3,295
|$2,062
|$745
|$16,088
|Depreciation
|$28,988
|$5,550
|$5,250
|$6,164
|$5,836
|$51,789
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,237
|$14,966
|$13,723
|$15,812
|$13,321
|$101,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$955
|$989
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$4,948
|Maintenance
|$396
|$594
|$505
|$1,995
|$1,094
|$4,584
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$358
|$525
|$1,034
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,136
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,326
|Financing
|$4,131
|$3,322
|$2,460
|$1,539
|$556
|$12,008
|Depreciation
|$21,636
|$4,143
|$3,918
|$4,601
|$4,356
|$38,654
|Fuel
|$2,049
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$2,305
|$10,875
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,271
|$11,170
|$10,242
|$11,802
|$9,943
|$75,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,326
|$1,372
|$1,421
|$1,470
|$1,521
|$7,110
|Maintenance
|$568
|$854
|$725
|$2,867
|$1,572
|$6,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$216
|$515
|$755
|$1,486
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,507
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,779
|Financing
|$5,936
|$4,773
|$3,534
|$2,211
|$799
|$17,254
|Depreciation
|$31,089
|$5,953
|$5,630
|$6,611
|$6,259
|$55,541
|Fuel
|$2,944
|$3,031
|$3,123
|$3,216
|$3,312
|$15,626
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,370
|$16,051
|$14,717
|$16,958
|$14,286
|$108,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,140
|$1,181
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$5,909
|Maintenance
|$472
|$710
|$603
|$2,383
|$1,306
|$5,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$428
|$627
|$1,235
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,745
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,972
|Financing
|$4,934
|$3,967
|$2,937
|$1,838
|$664
|$14,339
|Depreciation
|$25,837
|$4,947
|$4,679
|$5,494
|$5,202
|$46,159
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,753
|$12,986
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,537
|$13,339
|$12,231
|$14,093
|$11,873
|$90,074
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,133
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$5,669
|Maintenance
|$453
|$681
|$578
|$2,286
|$1,253
|$5,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$172
|$411
|$602
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,593
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,810
|Financing
|$4,733
|$3,806
|$2,818
|$1,763
|$637
|$13,756
|Depreciation
|$24,787
|$4,746
|$4,489
|$5,271
|$4,990
|$44,283
|Fuel
|$2,347
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$12,458
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,971
|$12,797
|$11,734
|$13,520
|$11,391
|$86,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,219
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$6,101
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,460
|$1,349
|$5,652
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,867
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,101
|Financing
|$5,094
|$4,096
|$3,033
|$1,897
|$686
|$14,806
|Depreciation
|$26,678
|$5,108
|$4,831
|$5,673
|$5,371
|$47,661
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,790
|$13,773
|$12,629
|$14,552
|$12,259
|$93,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,219
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$6,101
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,460
|$1,349
|$5,652
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,867
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,101
|Financing
|$5,094
|$4,096
|$3,033
|$1,897
|$686
|$14,806
|Depreciation
|$26,678
|$5,108
|$4,831
|$5,673
|$5,371
|$47,661
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,790
|$13,773
|$12,629
|$14,552
|$12,259
|$93,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$5,284
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,131
|$1,168
|$4,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,350
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,552
|Financing
|$4,412
|$3,548
|$2,627
|$1,643
|$594
|$12,824
|Depreciation
|$23,107
|$4,424
|$4,184
|$4,914
|$4,652
|$41,281
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,464
|$11,930
|$10,938
|$12,604
|$10,618
|$80,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$1,354
|$1,400
|$1,449
|$6,774
|Maintenance
|$541
|$814
|$691
|$2,731
|$1,497
|$6,275
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,293
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,553
|Financing
|$5,656
|$4,547
|$3,367
|$2,107
|$761
|$16,438
|Depreciation
|$29,618
|$5,671
|$5,364
|$6,298
|$5,963
|$52,914
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,177
|$15,291
|$14,021
|$16,156
|$13,611
|$103,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$1,460
|$1,511
|$7,062
|Maintenance
|$564
|$848
|$720
|$2,847
|$1,561
|$6,542
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,476
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,747
|Financing
|$5,896
|$4,741
|$3,510
|$2,196
|$794
|$17,137
|Depreciation
|$30,879
|$5,912
|$5,592
|$6,566
|$6,217
|$55,166
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,057
|$15,942
|$14,618
|$16,843
|$14,190
|$107,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,420
|$1,470
|$6,870
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,770
|$1,519
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,354
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,617
|Financing
|$5,736
|$4,612
|$3,415
|$2,136
|$772
|$16,671
|Depreciation
|$30,039
|$5,751
|$5,440
|$6,388
|$6,047
|$53,665
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,803
|$15,508
|$14,220
|$16,385
|$13,804
|$104,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$5,284
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,131
|$1,168
|$4,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,350
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,552
|Financing
|$4,412
|$3,548
|$2,627
|$1,643
|$594
|$12,824
|Depreciation
|$23,107
|$4,424
|$4,184
|$4,914
|$4,652
|$41,281
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,464
|$11,930
|$10,938
|$12,604
|$10,618
|$80,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$1,331
|$1,378
|$6,437
|Maintenance
|$515
|$773
|$657
|$2,596
|$1,423
|$5,963
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$466
|$683
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,080
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$4,327
|Financing
|$5,375
|$4,322
|$3,200
|$2,002
|$724
|$15,622
|Depreciation
|$28,148
|$5,389
|$5,097
|$5,986
|$5,667
|$50,288
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,984
|$14,532
|$13,325
|$15,354
|$12,935
|$98,130
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,169
|$1,189
|$4,984
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,410
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,616
|Financing
|$4,492
|$3,612
|$2,675
|$1,673
|$605
|$13,057
|Depreciation
|$23,527
|$4,505
|$4,260
|$5,003
|$4,736
|$42,031
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,091
|$12,146
|$11,137
|$12,833
|$10,811
|$82,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,131
|$1,171
|$1,211
|$1,254
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$468
|$704
|$598
|$2,363
|$1,296
|$5,429
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,715
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,939
|Financing
|$4,893
|$3,935
|$2,913
|$1,823
|$659
|$14,223
|Depreciation
|$25,627
|$4,907
|$4,641
|$5,450
|$5,159
|$45,784
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,224
|$13,231
|$12,132
|$13,979
|$11,777
|$89,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$1,200
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$6,005
|Maintenance
|$480
|$721
|$613
|$2,421
|$1,328
|$5,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,806
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,036
|Financing
|$5,014
|$4,031
|$2,985
|$1,868
|$675
|$14,573
|Depreciation
|$26,258
|$5,028
|$4,755
|$5,584
|$5,286
|$46,910
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,164
|$13,556
|$12,430
|$14,323
|$12,066
|$91,539
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$5,765
|Maintenance
|$461
|$692
|$588
|$2,324
|$1,274
|$5,340
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$418
|$612
|$1,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,654
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,875
|Financing
|$4,813
|$3,870
|$2,866
|$1,793
|$648
|$13,990
|Depreciation
|$25,207
|$4,826
|$4,565
|$5,360
|$5,075
|$45,034
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,597
|$13,014
|$11,933
|$13,750
|$11,584
|$87,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$5,044
|Maintenance
|$403
|$606
|$515
|$2,034
|$1,115
|$4,673
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$536
|$1,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,197
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,390
|Financing
|$4,212
|$3,386
|$2,507
|$1,569
|$567
|$12,241
|Depreciation
|$22,056
|$4,223
|$3,994
|$4,690
|$4,440
|$39,404
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,898
|$11,387
|$10,441
|$12,031
|$10,136
|$76,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,429
|$6,678
|Maintenance
|$534
|$802
|$681
|$2,692
|$1,476
|$6,186
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$484
|$709
|$1,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,233
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,488
|Financing
|$5,575
|$4,483
|$3,319
|$2,077
|$751
|$16,205
|Depreciation
|$29,198
|$5,591
|$5,288
|$6,209
|$5,878
|$52,164
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,550
|$15,075
|$13,822
|$15,927
|$13,418
|$101,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,804
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,937
|$1,062
|$4,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,045
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,229
|Financing
|$4,011
|$3,225
|$2,388
|$1,494
|$540
|$11,658
|Depreciation
|$21,006
|$4,022
|$3,804
|$4,467
|$4,229
|$37,528
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,331
|$10,845
|$9,944
|$11,458
|$9,653
|$73,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,169
|$1,189
|$4,984
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,410
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,616
|Financing
|$4,492
|$3,612
|$2,675
|$1,673
|$605
|$13,057
|Depreciation
|$23,527
|$4,505
|$4,260
|$5,003
|$4,736
|$42,031
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,091
|$12,146
|$11,137
|$12,833
|$10,811
|$82,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,205
|$1,248
|$1,291
|$1,336
|$6,245
|Maintenance
|$499
|$750
|$637
|$2,518
|$1,381
|$5,785
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$452
|$663
|$1,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,959
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,198
|Financing
|$5,214
|$4,193
|$3,104
|$1,942
|$702
|$15,155
|Depreciation
|$27,308
|$5,229
|$4,945
|$5,807
|$5,498
|$48,786
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,730
|$14,099
|$12,927
|$14,895
|$12,549
|$95,200
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,010
|$1,046
|$1,082
|$1,121
|$5,236
|Maintenance
|$419
|$629
|$534
|$2,111
|$1,158
|$4,851
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$379
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,319
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,520
|Financing
|$4,372
|$3,515
|$2,603
|$1,628
|$589
|$12,707
|Depreciation
|$22,897
|$4,384
|$4,146
|$4,869
|$4,610
|$40,906
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,232
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,439
|$11,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,151
|$11,821
|$10,839
|$12,489
|$10,522
|$79,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,131
|$1,171
|$1,211
|$1,254
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$468
|$704
|$598
|$2,363
|$1,296
|$5,429
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,715
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,939
|Financing
|$4,893
|$3,935
|$2,913
|$1,823
|$659
|$14,223
|Depreciation
|$25,627
|$4,907
|$4,641
|$5,450
|$5,159
|$45,784
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,224
|$13,231
|$12,132
|$13,979
|$11,777
|$89,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$946
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$4,900
|Maintenance
|$392
|$589
|$500
|$1,976
|$1,083
|$4,539
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,106
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,294
|Financing
|$4,091
|$3,290
|$2,436
|$1,524
|$551
|$11,891
|Depreciation
|$21,426
|$4,102
|$3,880
|$4,556
|$4,314
|$38,279
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,958
|$11,062
|$10,143
|$11,687
|$9,846
|$74,696
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,133
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$5,669
|Maintenance
|$453
|$681
|$578
|$2,286
|$1,253
|$5,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$172
|$411
|$602
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,593
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,810
|Financing
|$4,733
|$3,806
|$2,818
|$1,763
|$637
|$13,756
|Depreciation
|$24,787
|$4,746
|$4,489
|$5,271
|$4,990
|$44,283
|Fuel
|$2,347
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$12,458
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,971
|$12,797
|$11,734
|$13,520
|$11,391
|$86,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,420
|$1,470
|$6,870
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,770
|$1,519
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,354
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,617
|Financing
|$5,736
|$4,612
|$3,415
|$2,136
|$772
|$16,671
|Depreciation
|$30,039
|$5,751
|$5,440
|$6,388
|$6,047
|$53,665
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,803
|$15,508
|$14,220
|$16,385
|$13,804
|$104,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$1,460
|$1,511
|$7,062
|Maintenance
|$564
|$848
|$720
|$2,847
|$1,561
|$6,542
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,476
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,747
|Financing
|$5,896
|$4,741
|$3,510
|$2,196
|$794
|$17,137
|Depreciation
|$30,879
|$5,912
|$5,592
|$6,566
|$6,217
|$55,166
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,057
|$15,942
|$14,618
|$16,843
|$14,190
|$107,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$1,311
|$1,357
|$6,341
|Maintenance
|$507
|$762
|$647
|$2,557
|$1,402
|$5,874
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$193
|$459
|$673
|$1,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,019
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,262
|Financing
|$5,295
|$4,257
|$3,152
|$1,972
|$713
|$15,389
|Depreciation
|$27,728
|$5,309
|$5,021
|$5,896
|$5,582
|$49,537
|Fuel
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,868
|$2,954
|$13,937
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,357
|$14,315
|$13,126
|$15,125
|$12,742
|$96,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,270
|$1,315
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$6,581
|Maintenance
|$526
|$790
|$671
|$2,654
|$1,455
|$6,097
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,172
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,424
|Financing
|$5,495
|$4,418
|$3,272
|$2,047
|$740
|$15,971
|Depreciation
|$28,778
|$5,510
|$5,211
|$6,120
|$5,794
|$51,413
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,806
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,923
|$14,858
|$13,623
|$15,697
|$13,225
|$100,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$1,210
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$6,053
|Maintenance
|$484
|$727
|$617
|$2,441
|$1,338
|$5,607
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,837
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,069
|Financing
|$5,054
|$4,064
|$3,009
|$1,882
|$680
|$14,689
|Depreciation
|$26,468
|$5,068
|$4,793
|$5,628
|$5,329
|$47,285
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,477
|$13,665
|$12,529
|$14,437
|$12,163
|$92,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$1,229
|$1,271
|$1,316
|$6,149
|Maintenance
|$492
|$739
|$627
|$2,479
|$1,359
|$5,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$187
|$445
|$653
|$1,285
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,898
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,133
|Financing
|$5,134
|$4,128
|$3,057
|$1,912
|$691
|$14,922
|Depreciation
|$26,888
|$5,148
|$4,869
|$5,718
|$5,413
|$48,036
|Fuel
|$2,546
|$2,621
|$2,701
|$2,781
|$2,865
|$13,514
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,104
|$13,882
|$12,728
|$14,666
|$12,356
|$93,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$964
|$998
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$399
|$600
|$510
|$2,014
|$1,104
|$4,628
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,167
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,358
|Financing
|$4,171
|$3,354
|$2,484
|$1,554
|$562
|$12,124
|Depreciation
|$21,846
|$4,183
|$3,956
|$4,646
|$4,398
|$39,029
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,584
|$11,279
|$10,342
|$11,916
|$10,039
|$76,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$1,210
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$6,053
|Maintenance
|$484
|$727
|$617
|$2,441
|$1,338
|$5,607
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,837
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,069
|Financing
|$5,054
|$4,064
|$3,009
|$1,882
|$680
|$14,689
|Depreciation
|$26,468
|$5,068
|$4,793
|$5,628
|$5,329
|$47,285
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,477
|$13,665
|$12,529
|$14,437
|$12,163
|$92,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,804
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,937
|$1,062
|$4,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,045
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,229
|Financing
|$4,011
|$3,225
|$2,388
|$1,494
|$540
|$11,658
|Depreciation
|$21,006
|$4,022
|$3,804
|$4,467
|$4,229
|$37,528
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,331
|$10,845
|$9,944
|$11,458
|$9,653
|$73,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,219
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$1,350
|$1,398
|$6,533
|Maintenance
|$522
|$785
|$666
|$2,634
|$1,444
|$6,052
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$473
|$694
|$1,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,141
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,391
|Financing
|$5,455
|$4,386
|$3,248
|$2,032
|$734
|$15,855
|Depreciation
|$28,568
|$5,470
|$5,173
|$6,075
|$5,751
|$51,038
|Fuel
|$2,705
|$2,785
|$2,870
|$2,955
|$3,044
|$14,359
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,610
|$14,749
|$13,524
|$15,583
|$13,128
|$99,594
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 F-350 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
