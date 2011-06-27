  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Cost to Own

2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own

More about the 2020 F-350 Super Duty

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$80,554*

Total Cash Price

$82,036

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$109,114*

Total Cash Price

$111,121

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$82,019*

Total Cash Price

$83,527

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$82,751*

Total Cash Price

$84,273

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$93,003*

Total Cash Price

$94,714

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$83,483*

Total Cash Price

$85,019

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$104,720*

Total Cash Price

$106,647

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$95,933*

Total Cash Price

$97,697

F-350 Super Duty SuperCab

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$76,160*

Total Cash Price

$77,561

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$91,539*

Total Cash Price

$93,223

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$97,397*

Total Cash Price

$99,189

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$83,483*

Total Cash Price

$85,019

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$109,114*

Total Cash Price

$111,121

XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$77,625*

Total Cash Price

$79,053

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$73,231*

Total Cash Price

$74,578

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$101,059*

Total Cash Price

$102,918

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$73,231*

Total Cash Price

$74,578

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$82,019*

Total Cash Price

$83,527

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$95,933*

Total Cash Price

$97,697

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$100,326*

Total Cash Price

$102,172

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$92,271*

Total Cash Price

$93,968

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$101,059*

Total Cash Price

$102,918

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$75,428*

Total Cash Price

$76,815

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$108,382*

Total Cash Price

$110,375

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$90,074*

Total Cash Price

$91,731

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$86,413*

Total Cash Price

$88,002

F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$93,003*

Total Cash Price

$94,714

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$93,003*

Total Cash Price

$94,714

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$80,554*

Total Cash Price

$82,036

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$103,256*

Total Cash Price

$105,155

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$107,650*

Total Cash Price

$109,630

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$104,720*

Total Cash Price

$106,647

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$80,554*

Total Cash Price

$82,036

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

True Cost to Own

$98,130*

Total Cash Price

$99,935

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$82,019*

Total Cash Price

$83,527

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$89,342*

Total Cash Price

$90,985

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$91,539*

Total Cash Price

$93,223

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$87,877*

Total Cash Price

$89,494

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$76,893*

Total Cash Price

$78,307

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$101,791*

Total Cash Price

$103,663

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$73,231*

Total Cash Price

$74,578

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$82,019*

Total Cash Price

$83,527

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$95,200*

Total Cash Price

$96,951

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$79,822*

Total Cash Price

$81,290

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

True Cost to Own

$89,342*

Total Cash Price

$90,985

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$74,696*

Total Cash Price

$76,070

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$86,413*

Total Cash Price

$88,002

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$104,720*

Total Cash Price

$106,647

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

True Cost to Own

$107,650*

Total Cash Price

$109,630

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$96,665*

Total Cash Price

$98,443

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$100,326*

Total Cash Price

$102,172

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$92,271*

Total Cash Price

$93,968

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$93,736*

Total Cash Price

$95,460

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$76,160*

Total Cash Price

$77,561

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$92,271*

Total Cash Price

$93,968

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$73,231*

Total Cash Price

$74,578

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$99,594*

Total Cash Price

$101,426

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$986$1,020$1,056$1,092$1,131$5,284
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,131$1,168$4,895
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,350$51$51$51$51$3,552
Financing$4,412$3,548$2,627$1,643$594$12,824
Depreciation$23,107$4,424$4,184$4,914$4,652$41,281
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$34,464$11,930$10,938$12,604$10,618$80,554

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,335$1,381$1,430$1,480$1,532$7,158
Maintenance$572$860$730$2,886$1,582$6,631
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$4,537$69$69$69$69$4,811
Financing$5,976$4,805$3,558$2,226$805$17,370
Depreciation$31,299$5,993$5,668$6,656$6,301$55,917
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$46,683$16,159$14,817$17,072$14,383$109,114

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,038$1,075$1,112$1,151$5,380
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,169$1,189$4,984
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,410$52$52$52$52$3,616
Financing$4,492$3,612$2,675$1,673$605$13,057
Depreciation$23,527$4,505$4,260$5,003$4,736$42,031
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$35,091$12,146$11,137$12,833$10,811$82,019

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,048$1,085$1,122$1,162$5,429
Maintenance$434$652$554$2,189$1,200$5,028
Repairs$0$0$165$393$576$1,135
Taxes & Fees$3,441$52$52$52$52$3,649
Financing$4,532$3,644$2,698$1,688$610$13,174
Depreciation$23,737$4,545$4,299$5,048$4,779$42,407
Fuel$2,248$2,314$2,384$2,455$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$35,404$12,255$11,237$12,948$10,908$82,751

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,138$1,177$1,219$1,261$1,306$6,101
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,460$1,349$5,652
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,867$58$58$58$58$4,101
Financing$5,094$4,096$3,033$1,897$686$14,806
Depreciation$26,678$5,108$4,831$5,673$5,371$47,661
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$39,790$13,773$12,629$14,552$12,259$93,003

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,021$1,057$1,094$1,132$1,172$5,477
Maintenance$438$658$559$2,208$1,211$5,073
Repairs$0$0$166$397$581$1,145
Taxes & Fees$3,471$52$52$52$52$3,681
Financing$4,573$3,676$2,722$1,703$616$13,290
Depreciation$23,947$4,585$4,337$5,092$4,821$42,782
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$35,717$12,363$11,336$13,062$11,004$83,483

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,281$1,326$1,373$1,420$1,470$6,870
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,770$1,519$6,364
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,354$66$66$66$66$4,617
Financing$5,736$4,612$3,415$2,136$772$16,671
Depreciation$30,039$5,751$5,440$6,388$6,047$53,665
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$44,803$15,508$14,220$16,385$13,804$104,720

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,174$1,214$1,258$1,301$1,347$6,293
Maintenance$503$756$642$2,537$1,391$5,830
Repairs$0$0$191$456$668$1,315
Taxes & Fees$3,989$60$60$60$60$4,230
Financing$5,254$4,225$3,128$1,957$707$15,272
Depreciation$27,518$5,269$4,983$5,852$5,540$49,162
Fuel$2,606$2,683$2,764$2,847$2,932$13,831
True Cost to Own®$41,044$14,207$13,027$15,010$12,645$95,933

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$932$964$998$1,033$1,069$4,996
Maintenance$399$600$510$2,014$1,104$4,628
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$3,167$48$48$48$48$3,358
Financing$4,171$3,354$2,484$1,554$562$12,124
Depreciation$21,846$4,183$3,956$4,646$4,398$39,029
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$32,584$11,279$10,342$11,916$10,039$76,160

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,120$1,159$1,200$1,241$1,285$6,005
Maintenance$480$721$613$2,421$1,328$5,563
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,806$58$58$58$58$4,036
Financing$5,014$4,031$2,985$1,868$675$14,573
Depreciation$26,258$5,028$4,755$5,584$5,286$46,910
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$39,164$13,556$12,430$14,323$12,066$91,539

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,192$1,233$1,277$1,321$1,367$6,389
Maintenance$511$767$652$2,576$1,412$5,919
Repairs$0$0$194$463$678$1,335
Taxes & Fees$4,050$61$61$61$61$4,295
Financing$5,335$4,289$3,176$1,987$718$15,505
Depreciation$27,938$5,349$5,059$5,941$5,625$49,912
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,042
True Cost to Own®$41,670$14,424$13,226$15,239$12,838$97,397

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,021$1,057$1,094$1,132$1,172$5,477
Maintenance$438$658$559$2,208$1,211$5,073
Repairs$0$0$166$397$581$1,145
Taxes & Fees$3,471$52$52$52$52$3,681
Financing$4,573$3,676$2,722$1,703$616$13,290
Depreciation$23,947$4,585$4,337$5,092$4,821$42,782
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$35,717$12,363$11,336$13,062$11,004$83,483

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,335$1,381$1,430$1,480$1,532$7,158
Maintenance$572$860$730$2,886$1,582$6,631
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$4,537$69$69$69$69$4,811
Financing$5,976$4,805$3,558$2,226$805$17,370
Depreciation$31,299$5,993$5,668$6,656$6,301$55,917
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$46,683$16,159$14,817$17,072$14,383$109,114

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$950$983$1,018$1,053$1,090$5,092
Maintenance$407$612$519$2,053$1,126$4,717
Repairs$0$0$155$369$541$1,064
Taxes & Fees$3,228$49$49$49$49$3,423
Financing$4,252$3,419$2,531$1,584$572$12,357
Depreciation$22,266$4,263$4,032$4,735$4,483$39,780
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,237$2,303$2,372$11,191
True Cost to Own®$33,211$11,496$10,541$12,145$10,232$77,625

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$993$1,028$4,804
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,937$1,062$4,450
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$3,045$46$46$46$46$3,229
Financing$4,011$3,225$2,388$1,494$540$11,658
Depreciation$21,006$4,022$3,804$4,467$4,229$37,528
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$31,331$10,845$9,944$11,458$9,653$73,231

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,236$1,279$1,325$1,370$1,419$6,630
Maintenance$530$796$676$2,673$1,466$6,141
Repairs$0$0$201$480$704$1,386
Taxes & Fees$4,202$63$63$63$63$4,456
Financing$5,535$4,451$3,295$2,062$745$16,088
Depreciation$28,988$5,550$5,250$6,164$5,836$51,789
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$43,237$14,966$13,723$15,812$13,321$101,059

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$993$1,028$4,804
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,937$1,062$4,450
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$3,045$46$46$46$46$3,229
Financing$4,011$3,225$2,388$1,494$540$11,658
Depreciation$21,006$4,022$3,804$4,467$4,229$37,528
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$31,331$10,845$9,944$11,458$9,653$73,231

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,038$1,075$1,112$1,151$5,380
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,169$1,189$4,984
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,410$52$52$52$52$3,616
Financing$4,492$3,612$2,675$1,673$605$13,057
Depreciation$23,527$4,505$4,260$5,003$4,736$42,031
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$35,091$12,146$11,137$12,833$10,811$82,019

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,174$1,214$1,258$1,301$1,347$6,293
Maintenance$503$756$642$2,537$1,391$5,830
Repairs$0$0$191$456$668$1,315
Taxes & Fees$3,989$60$60$60$60$4,230
Financing$5,254$4,225$3,128$1,957$707$15,272
Depreciation$27,518$5,269$4,983$5,852$5,540$49,162
Fuel$2,606$2,683$2,764$2,847$2,932$13,831
True Cost to Own®$41,044$14,207$13,027$15,010$12,645$95,933

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,228$1,270$1,315$1,360$1,408$6,581
Maintenance$526$790$671$2,654$1,455$6,097
Repairs$0$0$200$477$699$1,375
Taxes & Fees$4,172$63$63$63$63$4,424
Financing$5,495$4,418$3,272$2,047$740$15,971
Depreciation$28,778$5,510$5,211$6,120$5,794$51,413
Fuel$2,725$2,806$2,891$2,977$3,066$14,464
True Cost to Own®$42,923$14,858$13,623$15,697$13,225$100,326

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,129$1,168$1,210$1,251$1,295$6,053
Maintenance$484$727$617$2,441$1,338$5,607
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$3,837$58$58$58$58$4,069
Financing$5,054$4,064$3,009$1,882$680$14,689
Depreciation$26,468$5,068$4,793$5,628$5,329$47,285
Fuel$2,506$2,580$2,659$2,738$2,820$13,303
True Cost to Own®$39,477$13,665$12,529$14,437$12,163$92,271

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,236$1,279$1,325$1,370$1,419$6,630
Maintenance$530$796$676$2,673$1,466$6,141
Repairs$0$0$201$480$704$1,386
Taxes & Fees$4,202$63$63$63$63$4,456
Financing$5,535$4,451$3,295$2,062$745$16,088
Depreciation$28,988$5,550$5,250$6,164$5,836$51,789
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$43,237$14,966$13,723$15,812$13,321$101,059

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$955$989$1,023$1,059$4,948
Maintenance$396$594$505$1,995$1,094$4,584
Repairs$0$0$150$358$525$1,034
Taxes & Fees$3,136$47$47$47$47$3,326
Financing$4,131$3,322$2,460$1,539$556$12,008
Depreciation$21,636$4,143$3,918$4,601$4,356$38,654
Fuel$2,049$2,109$2,173$2,238$2,305$10,875
True Cost to Own®$32,271$11,170$10,242$11,802$9,943$75,428

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,326$1,372$1,421$1,470$1,521$7,110
Maintenance$568$854$725$2,867$1,572$6,586
Repairs$0$0$216$515$755$1,486
Taxes & Fees$4,507$68$68$68$68$4,779
Financing$5,936$4,773$3,534$2,211$799$17,254
Depreciation$31,089$5,953$5,630$6,611$6,259$55,541
Fuel$2,944$3,031$3,123$3,216$3,312$15,626
True Cost to Own®$46,370$16,051$14,717$16,958$14,286$108,382

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,102$1,140$1,181$1,221$1,264$5,909
Maintenance$472$710$603$2,383$1,306$5,474
Repairs$0$0$180$428$627$1,235
Taxes & Fees$3,745$57$57$57$57$3,972
Financing$4,934$3,967$2,937$1,838$664$14,339
Depreciation$25,837$4,947$4,679$5,494$5,202$46,159
Fuel$2,446$2,519$2,595$2,673$2,753$12,986
True Cost to Own®$38,537$13,339$12,231$14,093$11,873$90,074

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,057$1,094$1,133$1,172$1,213$5,669
Maintenance$453$681$578$2,286$1,253$5,251
Repairs$0$0$172$411$602$1,185
Taxes & Fees$3,593$54$54$54$54$3,810
Financing$4,733$3,806$2,818$1,763$637$13,756
Depreciation$24,787$4,746$4,489$5,271$4,990$44,283
Fuel$2,347$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$12,458
True Cost to Own®$36,971$12,797$11,734$13,520$11,391$86,413

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,138$1,177$1,219$1,261$1,306$6,101
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,460$1,349$5,652
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,867$58$58$58$58$4,101
Financing$5,094$4,096$3,033$1,897$686$14,806
Depreciation$26,678$5,108$4,831$5,673$5,371$47,661
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$39,790$13,773$12,629$14,552$12,259$93,003

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,138$1,177$1,219$1,261$1,306$6,101
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,460$1,349$5,652
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,867$58$58$58$58$4,101
Financing$5,094$4,096$3,033$1,897$686$14,806
Depreciation$26,678$5,108$4,831$5,673$5,371$47,661
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$39,790$13,773$12,629$14,552$12,259$93,003

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$986$1,020$1,056$1,092$1,131$5,284
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,131$1,168$4,895
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,350$51$51$51$51$3,552
Financing$4,412$3,548$2,627$1,643$594$12,824
Depreciation$23,107$4,424$4,184$4,914$4,652$41,281
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$34,464$11,930$10,938$12,604$10,618$80,554

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,263$1,307$1,354$1,400$1,449$6,774
Maintenance$541$814$691$2,731$1,497$6,275
Repairs$0$0$206$491$719$1,416
Taxes & Fees$4,293$65$65$65$65$4,553
Financing$5,656$4,547$3,367$2,107$761$16,438
Depreciation$29,618$5,671$5,364$6,298$5,963$52,914
Fuel$2,804$2,888$2,975$3,064$3,156$14,887
True Cost to Own®$44,177$15,291$14,021$16,156$13,611$103,256

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,317$1,363$1,411$1,460$1,511$7,062
Maintenance$564$848$720$2,847$1,561$6,542
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$4,476$68$68$68$68$4,747
Financing$5,896$4,741$3,510$2,196$794$17,137
Depreciation$30,879$5,912$5,592$6,566$6,217$55,166
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$46,057$15,942$14,618$16,843$14,190$107,650

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,281$1,326$1,373$1,420$1,470$6,870
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,770$1,519$6,364
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,354$66$66$66$66$4,617
Financing$5,736$4,612$3,415$2,136$772$16,671
Depreciation$30,039$5,751$5,440$6,388$6,047$53,665
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$44,803$15,508$14,220$16,385$13,804$104,720

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$986$1,020$1,056$1,092$1,131$5,284
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,131$1,168$4,895
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,350$51$51$51$51$3,552
Financing$4,412$3,548$2,627$1,643$594$12,824
Depreciation$23,107$4,424$4,184$4,914$4,652$41,281
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$34,464$11,930$10,938$12,604$10,618$80,554

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,201$1,242$1,286$1,331$1,378$6,437
Maintenance$515$773$657$2,596$1,423$5,963
Repairs$0$0$196$466$683$1,345
Taxes & Fees$4,080$62$62$62$62$4,327
Financing$5,375$4,322$3,200$2,002$724$15,622
Depreciation$28,148$5,389$5,097$5,986$5,667$50,288
Fuel$2,665$2,744$2,827$2,912$2,999$14,148
True Cost to Own®$41,984$14,532$13,325$15,354$12,935$98,130

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,038$1,075$1,112$1,151$5,380
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,169$1,189$4,984
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,410$52$52$52$52$3,616
Financing$4,492$3,612$2,675$1,673$605$13,057
Depreciation$23,527$4,505$4,260$5,003$4,736$42,031
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$35,091$12,146$11,137$12,833$10,811$82,019

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,093$1,131$1,171$1,211$1,254$5,861
Maintenance$468$704$598$2,363$1,296$5,429
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,715$56$56$56$56$3,939
Financing$4,893$3,935$2,913$1,823$659$14,223
Depreciation$25,627$4,907$4,641$5,450$5,159$45,784
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$38,224$13,231$12,132$13,979$11,777$89,342

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,120$1,159$1,200$1,241$1,285$6,005
Maintenance$480$721$613$2,421$1,328$5,563
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,806$58$58$58$58$4,036
Financing$5,014$4,031$2,985$1,868$675$14,573
Depreciation$26,258$5,028$4,755$5,584$5,286$46,910
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$39,164$13,556$12,430$14,323$12,066$91,539

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,075$1,112$1,152$1,192$1,234$5,765
Maintenance$461$692$588$2,324$1,274$5,340
Repairs$0$0$175$418$612$1,205
Taxes & Fees$3,654$55$55$55$55$3,875
Financing$4,813$3,870$2,866$1,793$648$13,990
Depreciation$25,207$4,826$4,565$5,360$5,075$45,034
Fuel$2,387$2,458$2,532$2,608$2,686$12,670
True Cost to Own®$37,597$13,014$11,933$13,750$11,584$87,877

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$941$973$1,008$1,043$1,079$5,044
Maintenance$403$606$515$2,034$1,115$4,673
Repairs$0$0$153$365$536$1,054
Taxes & Fees$3,197$48$48$48$48$3,390
Financing$4,212$3,386$2,507$1,569$567$12,241
Depreciation$22,056$4,223$3,994$4,690$4,440$39,404
Fuel$2,088$2,150$2,216$2,282$2,350$11,086
True Cost to Own®$32,898$11,387$10,441$12,031$10,136$76,893

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,245$1,289$1,334$1,380$1,429$6,678
Maintenance$534$802$681$2,692$1,476$6,186
Repairs$0$0$203$484$709$1,396
Taxes & Fees$4,233$64$64$64$64$4,488
Financing$5,575$4,483$3,319$2,077$751$16,205
Depreciation$29,198$5,591$5,288$6,209$5,878$52,164
Fuel$2,765$2,847$2,933$3,020$3,111$14,676
True Cost to Own®$43,550$15,075$13,822$15,927$13,418$101,791

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$993$1,028$4,804
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,937$1,062$4,450
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$3,045$46$46$46$46$3,229
Financing$4,011$3,225$2,388$1,494$540$11,658
Depreciation$21,006$4,022$3,804$4,467$4,229$37,528
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$31,331$10,845$9,944$11,458$9,653$73,231

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,038$1,075$1,112$1,151$5,380
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,169$1,189$4,984
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,410$52$52$52$52$3,616
Financing$4,492$3,612$2,675$1,673$605$13,057
Depreciation$23,527$4,505$4,260$5,003$4,736$42,031
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$35,091$12,146$11,137$12,833$10,811$82,019

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,165$1,205$1,248$1,291$1,336$6,245
Maintenance$499$750$637$2,518$1,381$5,785
Repairs$0$0$190$452$663$1,305
Taxes & Fees$3,959$60$60$60$60$4,198
Financing$5,214$4,193$3,104$1,942$702$15,155
Depreciation$27,308$5,229$4,945$5,807$5,498$48,786
Fuel$2,586$2,662$2,743$2,825$2,909$13,725
True Cost to Own®$40,730$14,099$12,927$14,895$12,549$95,200

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$977$1,010$1,046$1,082$1,121$5,236
Maintenance$419$629$534$2,111$1,158$4,851
Repairs$0$0$159$379$556$1,094
Taxes & Fees$3,319$50$50$50$50$3,520
Financing$4,372$3,515$2,603$1,628$589$12,707
Depreciation$22,897$4,384$4,146$4,869$4,610$40,906
Fuel$2,168$2,232$2,300$2,369$2,439$11,508
True Cost to Own®$34,151$11,821$10,839$12,489$10,522$79,822

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,093$1,131$1,171$1,211$1,254$5,861
Maintenance$468$704$598$2,363$1,296$5,429
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,715$56$56$56$56$3,939
Financing$4,893$3,935$2,913$1,823$659$14,223
Depreciation$25,627$4,907$4,641$5,450$5,159$45,784
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$38,224$13,231$12,132$13,979$11,777$89,342

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$914$946$979$1,013$1,049$4,900
Maintenance$392$589$500$1,976$1,083$4,539
Repairs$0$0$149$355$520$1,024
Taxes & Fees$3,106$47$47$47$47$3,294
Financing$4,091$3,290$2,436$1,524$551$11,891
Depreciation$21,426$4,102$3,880$4,556$4,314$38,279
Fuel$2,029$2,089$2,152$2,216$2,283$10,769
True Cost to Own®$31,958$11,062$10,143$11,687$9,846$74,696

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,057$1,094$1,133$1,172$1,213$5,669
Maintenance$453$681$578$2,286$1,253$5,251
Repairs$0$0$172$411$602$1,185
Taxes & Fees$3,593$54$54$54$54$3,810
Financing$4,733$3,806$2,818$1,763$637$13,756
Depreciation$24,787$4,746$4,489$5,271$4,990$44,283
Fuel$2,347$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$12,458
True Cost to Own®$36,971$12,797$11,734$13,520$11,391$86,413

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,281$1,326$1,373$1,420$1,470$6,870
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,770$1,519$6,364
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,354$66$66$66$66$4,617
Financing$5,736$4,612$3,415$2,136$772$16,671
Depreciation$30,039$5,751$5,440$6,388$6,047$53,665
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$44,803$15,508$14,220$16,385$13,804$104,720

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,317$1,363$1,411$1,460$1,511$7,062
Maintenance$564$848$720$2,847$1,561$6,542
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$4,476$68$68$68$68$4,747
Financing$5,896$4,741$3,510$2,196$794$17,137
Depreciation$30,879$5,912$5,592$6,566$6,217$55,166
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$46,057$15,942$14,618$16,843$14,190$107,650

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,183$1,224$1,267$1,311$1,357$6,341
Maintenance$507$762$647$2,557$1,402$5,874
Repairs$0$0$193$459$673$1,325
Taxes & Fees$4,019$61$61$61$61$4,262
Financing$5,295$4,257$3,152$1,972$713$15,389
Depreciation$27,728$5,309$5,021$5,896$5,582$49,537
Fuel$2,625$2,703$2,785$2,868$2,954$13,937
True Cost to Own®$41,357$14,315$13,126$15,125$12,742$96,665

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,228$1,270$1,315$1,360$1,408$6,581
Maintenance$526$790$671$2,654$1,455$6,097
Repairs$0$0$200$477$699$1,375
Taxes & Fees$4,172$63$63$63$63$4,424
Financing$5,495$4,418$3,272$2,047$740$15,971
Depreciation$28,778$5,510$5,211$6,120$5,794$51,413
Fuel$2,725$2,806$2,891$2,977$3,066$14,464
True Cost to Own®$42,923$14,858$13,623$15,697$13,225$100,326

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,129$1,168$1,210$1,251$1,295$6,053
Maintenance$484$727$617$2,441$1,338$5,607
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$3,837$58$58$58$58$4,069
Financing$5,054$4,064$3,009$1,882$680$14,689
Depreciation$26,468$5,068$4,793$5,628$5,329$47,285
Fuel$2,506$2,580$2,659$2,738$2,820$13,303
True Cost to Own®$39,477$13,665$12,529$14,437$12,163$92,271

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,147$1,187$1,229$1,271$1,316$6,149
Maintenance$492$739$627$2,479$1,359$5,696
Repairs$0$0$187$445$653$1,285
Taxes & Fees$3,898$59$59$59$59$4,133
Financing$5,134$4,128$3,057$1,912$691$14,922
Depreciation$26,888$5,148$4,869$5,718$5,413$48,036
Fuel$2,546$2,621$2,701$2,781$2,865$13,514
True Cost to Own®$40,104$13,882$12,728$14,666$12,356$93,736

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$932$964$998$1,033$1,069$4,996
Maintenance$399$600$510$2,014$1,104$4,628
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$3,167$48$48$48$48$3,358
Financing$4,171$3,354$2,484$1,554$562$12,124
Depreciation$21,846$4,183$3,956$4,646$4,398$39,029
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$32,584$11,279$10,342$11,916$10,039$76,160

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,129$1,168$1,210$1,251$1,295$6,053
Maintenance$484$727$617$2,441$1,338$5,607
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$3,837$58$58$58$58$4,069
Financing$5,054$4,064$3,009$1,882$680$14,689
Depreciation$26,468$5,068$4,793$5,628$5,329$47,285
Fuel$2,506$2,580$2,659$2,738$2,820$13,303
True Cost to Own®$39,477$13,665$12,529$14,437$12,163$92,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$37,528

Taxes & Fees

$3,229

Financing

$11,658

Fuel

$10,558

Insurance

$4,804

Repairs

$1,004

Maintenance

$4,450

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$993$1,028$4,804
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,937$1,062$4,450
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$3,045$46$46$46$46$3,229
Financing$4,011$3,225$2,388$1,494$540$11,658
Depreciation$21,006$4,022$3,804$4,467$4,229$37,528
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$31,331$10,845$9,944$11,458$9,653$73,231

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,219$1,261$1,306$1,350$1,398$6,533
Maintenance$522$785$666$2,634$1,444$6,052
Repairs$0$0$199$473$694$1,365
Taxes & Fees$4,141$63$63$63$63$4,391
Financing$5,455$4,386$3,248$2,032$734$15,855
Depreciation$28,568$5,470$5,173$6,075$5,751$51,038
Fuel$2,705$2,785$2,870$2,955$3,044$14,359
True Cost to Own®$42,610$14,749$13,524$15,583$13,128$99,594

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2020 F-350 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars