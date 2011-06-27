  1. Home
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own

More about the 2019 F-350 Super Duty

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,089*

Total Cash Price

$79,351

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,581*

Total Cash Price

$80,793

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,581*

Total Cash Price

$80,793

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,581*

Total Cash Price

$80,793

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,327*

Total Cash Price

$81,515

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,119*

Total Cash Price

$73,580

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,059*

Total Cash Price

$85,122

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,581*

Total Cash Price

$80,793

F-350 Super Duty SuperCab

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,775*

Total Cash Price

$91,614

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,611*

Total Cash Price

$75,022

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$106,715*

Total Cash Price

$103,156

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,283*

Total Cash Price

$90,171

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,357*

Total Cash Price

$75,744

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,626*

Total Cash Price

$72,137

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,089*

Total Cash Price

$79,351

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,342*

Total Cash Price

$78,629

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,283*

Total Cash Price

$90,171

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$111,193*

Total Cash Price

$107,484

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,074*

Total Cash Price

$82,236

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$102,984*

Total Cash Price

$99,549

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$101,491*

Total Cash Price

$98,106

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,775*

Total Cash Price

$91,614

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,074*

Total Cash Price

$82,236

XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,760*

Total Cash Price

$94,499

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,760*

Total Cash Price

$94,499

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,059*

Total Cash Price

$85,122

F-350 Super Duty Diesel

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,044*

Total Cash Price

$88,007

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,626*

Total Cash Price

$72,137

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,611*

Total Cash Price

$75,022

F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,775*

Total Cash Price

$91,614

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$105,223*

Total Cash Price

$101,713

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$109,700*

Total Cash Price

$106,041

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,089*

Total Cash Price

$79,351

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$99,999*

Total Cash Price

$96,664

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$89,551*

Total Cash Price

$86,564

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$103,730*

Total Cash Price

$100,270

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,626*

Total Cash Price

$72,137

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,014*

Total Cash Price

$93,778

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$99,253*

Total Cash Price

$95,942

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$111,193*

Total Cash Price

$107,484

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,104*

Total Cash Price

$76,465

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,044*

Total Cash Price

$88,007

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,626*

Total Cash Price

$72,137

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$106,715*

Total Cash Price

$103,156

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$109,700*

Total Cash Price

$106,041

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$98,506*

Total Cash Price

$95,221

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$102,238*

Total Cash Price

$98,828

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,029*

Total Cash Price

$90,893

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$95,521*

Total Cash Price

$92,335

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,029*

Total Cash Price

$90,893

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$106,715*

Total Cash Price

$103,156

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$102,238*

Total Cash Price

$98,828

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,029*

Total Cash Price

$90,893

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$102,984*

Total Cash Price

$99,549

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,865*

Total Cash Price

$74,301

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$110,446*

Total Cash Price

$106,763

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,790*

Total Cash Price

$88,729

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$986$1,020$1,056$1,092$1,131$5,284
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,131$1,168$4,895
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,265$51$51$51$51$3,467
Financing$4,268$3,431$2,541$1,590$574$12,404
Depreciation$25,714$4,287$4,056$4,758$4,507$43,320
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$36,842$11,675$10,724$12,394$10,453$82,089

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,038$1,075$1,112$1,151$5,380
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,169$1,189$4,984
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,324$52$52$52$52$3,530
Financing$4,346$3,493$2,587$1,618$585$12,629
Depreciation$26,181$4,365$4,129$4,844$4,589$44,108
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$37,512$11,888$10,919$12,619$10,643$83,581

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,038$1,075$1,112$1,151$5,380
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,169$1,189$4,984
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,324$52$52$52$52$3,530
Financing$4,346$3,493$2,587$1,618$585$12,629
Depreciation$26,181$4,365$4,129$4,844$4,589$44,108
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$37,512$11,888$10,919$12,619$10,643$83,581

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,038$1,075$1,112$1,151$5,380
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,169$1,189$4,984
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,324$52$52$52$52$3,530
Financing$4,346$3,493$2,587$1,618$585$12,629
Depreciation$26,181$4,365$4,129$4,844$4,589$44,108
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$37,512$11,888$10,919$12,619$10,643$83,581

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,048$1,085$1,122$1,162$5,429
Maintenance$434$652$554$2,189$1,200$5,028
Repairs$0$0$165$393$576$1,135
Taxes & Fees$3,354$52$52$52$52$3,562
Financing$4,384$3,524$2,610$1,633$590$12,742
Depreciation$26,415$4,404$4,166$4,887$4,630$44,502
Fuel$2,248$2,314$2,384$2,455$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$37,847$11,994$11,016$12,732$10,738$84,327

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$914$946$979$1,013$1,049$4,900
Maintenance$392$589$500$1,976$1,083$4,539
Repairs$0$0$149$355$520$1,024
Taxes & Fees$3,027$47$47$47$47$3,215
Financing$3,958$3,181$2,356$1,474$532$11,502
Depreciation$23,844$3,975$3,761$4,412$4,179$40,170
Fuel$2,029$2,089$2,152$2,216$2,283$10,769
True Cost to Own®$34,163$10,826$9,944$11,492$9,693$76,119

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,057$1,094$1,133$1,172$1,213$5,669
Maintenance$453$681$578$2,286$1,253$5,251
Repairs$0$0$172$411$602$1,185
Taxes & Fees$3,502$54$54$54$54$3,719
Financing$4,578$3,680$2,726$1,705$616$13,306
Depreciation$27,584$4,598$4,351$5,104$4,834$46,471
Fuel$2,347$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$12,458
True Cost to Own®$39,522$12,525$11,504$13,295$11,214$88,059

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,038$1,075$1,112$1,151$5,380
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,169$1,189$4,984
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,324$52$52$52$52$3,530
Financing$4,346$3,493$2,587$1,618$585$12,629
Depreciation$26,181$4,365$4,129$4,844$4,589$44,108
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$37,512$11,888$10,919$12,619$10,643$83,581

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,138$1,177$1,219$1,261$1,306$6,101
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,460$1,349$5,652
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,769$58$58$58$58$4,003
Financing$4,928$3,961$2,934$1,835$663$14,321
Depreciation$29,688$4,949$4,682$5,493$5,203$50,015
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$42,536$13,480$12,381$14,309$12,069$94,775

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$932$964$998$1,033$1,069$4,996
Maintenance$399$600$510$2,014$1,104$4,628
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$3,087$48$48$48$48$3,278
Financing$4,035$3,244$2,402$1,503$543$11,727
Depreciation$24,311$4,053$3,834$4,498$4,261$40,957
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$34,833$11,039$10,139$11,718$9,883$77,611

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,281$1,326$1,373$1,420$1,470$6,870
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,770$1,519$6,364
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,244$66$66$66$66$4,507
Financing$5,548$4,460$3,303$2,066$746$16,125
Depreciation$33,428$5,573$5,272$6,185$5,859$56,316
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$47,895$15,178$13,941$16,112$13,589$106,715

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,120$1,159$1,200$1,241$1,285$6,005
Maintenance$480$721$613$2,421$1,328$5,563
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,710$58$58$58$58$3,940
Financing$4,850$3,899$2,888$1,806$653$14,095
Depreciation$29,220$4,871$4,609$5,406$5,121$49,228
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$41,866$13,268$12,186$14,084$11,879$93,283

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$941$973$1,008$1,043$1,079$5,044
Maintenance$403$606$515$2,034$1,115$4,673
Repairs$0$0$153$365$536$1,054
Taxes & Fees$3,116$48$48$48$48$3,310
Financing$4,074$3,275$2,426$1,517$548$11,840
Depreciation$24,545$4,092$3,871$4,541$4,302$41,351
Fuel$2,088$2,150$2,216$2,282$2,350$11,086
True Cost to Own®$35,168$11,145$10,236$11,830$9,978$78,357

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$993$1,028$4,804
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,937$1,062$4,450
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,968$46$46$46$46$3,152
Financing$3,880$3,119$2,310$1,445$522$11,276
Depreciation$23,376$3,897$3,687$4,325$4,097$39,382
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$33,493$10,614$9,749$11,267$9,503$74,626

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$986$1,020$1,056$1,092$1,131$5,284
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,131$1,168$4,895
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,265$51$51$51$51$3,467
Financing$4,268$3,431$2,541$1,590$574$12,404
Depreciation$25,714$4,287$4,056$4,758$4,507$43,320
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$36,842$11,675$10,724$12,394$10,453$82,089

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$977$1,010$1,046$1,082$1,121$5,236
Maintenance$419$629$534$2,111$1,158$4,851
Repairs$0$0$159$379$556$1,094
Taxes & Fees$3,235$50$50$50$50$3,436
Financing$4,229$3,400$2,518$1,575$569$12,291
Depreciation$25,480$4,248$4,019$4,714$4,466$42,926
Fuel$2,168$2,232$2,300$2,369$2,439$11,508
True Cost to Own®$36,507$11,569$10,626$12,281$10,358$81,342

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,120$1,159$1,200$1,241$1,285$6,005
Maintenance$480$721$613$2,421$1,328$5,563
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,710$58$58$58$58$3,940
Financing$4,850$3,899$2,888$1,806$653$14,095
Depreciation$29,220$4,871$4,609$5,406$5,121$49,228
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$41,866$13,268$12,186$14,084$11,879$93,283

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,335$1,381$1,430$1,480$1,532$7,158
Maintenance$572$860$730$2,886$1,582$6,631
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$4,422$69$69$69$69$4,696
Financing$5,781$4,647$3,442$2,153$778$16,801
Depreciation$34,830$5,807$5,494$6,444$6,105$58,679
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$49,905$15,815$14,526$16,788$14,159$111,193

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,021$1,057$1,094$1,132$1,172$5,477
Maintenance$438$658$559$2,208$1,211$5,073
Repairs$0$0$166$397$581$1,145
Taxes & Fees$3,384$52$52$52$52$3,593
Financing$4,423$3,556$2,633$1,647$595$12,855
Depreciation$26,649$4,443$4,203$4,931$4,671$44,895
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$38,182$12,100$11,114$12,844$10,833$85,074

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,236$1,279$1,325$1,370$1,419$6,630
Maintenance$530$796$676$2,673$1,466$6,141
Repairs$0$0$201$480$704$1,386
Taxes & Fees$4,096$63$63$63$63$4,350
Financing$5,354$4,304$3,188$1,994$720$15,561
Depreciation$32,259$5,378$5,088$5,968$5,654$54,347
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$46,220$14,647$13,454$15,548$13,114$102,984

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,219$1,261$1,306$1,350$1,398$6,533
Maintenance$522$785$666$2,634$1,444$6,052
Repairs$0$0$199$473$694$1,365
Taxes & Fees$4,036$63$63$63$63$4,287
Financing$5,277$4,242$3,142$1,965$710$15,335
Depreciation$31,791$5,300$5,014$5,882$5,572$53,560
Fuel$2,705$2,785$2,870$2,955$3,044$14,359
True Cost to Own®$45,550$14,435$13,259$15,323$12,924$101,491

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,138$1,177$1,219$1,261$1,306$6,101
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,460$1,349$5,652
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,769$58$58$58$58$4,003
Financing$4,928$3,961$2,934$1,835$663$14,321
Depreciation$29,688$4,949$4,682$5,493$5,203$50,015
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$42,536$13,480$12,381$14,309$12,069$94,775

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,021$1,057$1,094$1,132$1,172$5,477
Maintenance$438$658$559$2,208$1,211$5,073
Repairs$0$0$166$397$581$1,145
Taxes & Fees$3,384$52$52$52$52$3,593
Financing$4,423$3,556$2,633$1,647$595$12,855
Depreciation$26,649$4,443$4,203$4,931$4,671$44,895
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$38,182$12,100$11,114$12,844$10,833$85,074

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,174$1,214$1,258$1,301$1,347$6,293
Maintenance$503$756$642$2,537$1,391$5,830
Repairs$0$0$191$456$668$1,315
Taxes & Fees$3,888$60$60$60$60$4,129
Financing$5,083$4,086$3,026$1,893$684$14,772
Depreciation$30,623$5,105$4,830$5,666$5,367$51,590
Fuel$2,606$2,683$2,764$2,847$2,932$13,831
True Cost to Own®$43,876$13,904$12,771$14,760$12,449$97,760

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,174$1,214$1,258$1,301$1,347$6,293
Maintenance$503$756$642$2,537$1,391$5,830
Repairs$0$0$191$456$668$1,315
Taxes & Fees$3,888$60$60$60$60$4,129
Financing$5,083$4,086$3,026$1,893$684$14,772
Depreciation$30,623$5,105$4,830$5,666$5,367$51,590
Fuel$2,606$2,683$2,764$2,847$2,932$13,831
True Cost to Own®$43,876$13,904$12,771$14,760$12,449$97,760

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,057$1,094$1,133$1,172$1,213$5,669
Maintenance$453$681$578$2,286$1,253$5,251
Repairs$0$0$172$411$602$1,185
Taxes & Fees$3,502$54$54$54$54$3,719
Financing$4,578$3,680$2,726$1,705$616$13,306
Depreciation$27,584$4,598$4,351$5,104$4,834$46,471
Fuel$2,347$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$12,458
True Cost to Own®$39,522$12,525$11,504$13,295$11,214$88,059

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,093$1,131$1,171$1,211$1,254$5,861
Maintenance$468$704$598$2,363$1,296$5,429
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,621$56$56$56$56$3,845
Financing$4,734$3,805$2,818$1,763$637$13,757
Depreciation$28,519$4,754$4,498$5,277$4,998$48,046
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$40,861$12,949$11,894$13,746$11,594$91,044

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$993$1,028$4,804
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,937$1,062$4,450
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,968$46$46$46$46$3,152
Financing$3,880$3,119$2,310$1,445$522$11,276
Depreciation$23,376$3,897$3,687$4,325$4,097$39,382
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$33,493$10,614$9,749$11,267$9,503$74,626

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$932$964$998$1,033$1,069$4,996
Maintenance$399$600$510$2,014$1,104$4,628
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$3,087$48$48$48$48$3,278
Financing$4,035$3,244$2,402$1,503$543$11,727
Depreciation$24,311$4,053$3,834$4,498$4,261$40,957
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$34,833$11,039$10,139$11,718$9,883$77,611

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,138$1,177$1,219$1,261$1,306$6,101
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,460$1,349$5,652
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,769$58$58$58$58$4,003
Financing$4,928$3,961$2,934$1,835$663$14,321
Depreciation$29,688$4,949$4,682$5,493$5,203$50,015
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$42,536$13,480$12,381$14,309$12,069$94,775

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,263$1,307$1,354$1,400$1,449$6,774
Maintenance$541$814$691$2,731$1,497$6,275
Repairs$0$0$206$491$719$1,416
Taxes & Fees$4,185$65$65$65$65$4,444
Financing$5,471$4,398$3,257$2,037$736$15,899
Depreciation$32,960$5,495$5,199$6,098$5,777$55,529
Fuel$2,804$2,888$2,975$3,064$3,156$14,887
True Cost to Own®$47,225$14,966$13,746$15,886$13,399$105,223

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,317$1,363$1,411$1,460$1,511$7,062
Maintenance$564$848$720$2,847$1,561$6,542
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$4,363$68$68$68$68$4,633
Financing$5,704$4,585$3,396$2,124$767$16,576
Depreciation$34,363$5,729$5,420$6,358$6,023$57,892
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$49,235$15,603$14,331$16,562$13,969$109,700

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$986$1,020$1,056$1,092$1,131$5,284
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,131$1,168$4,895
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,265$51$51$51$51$3,467
Financing$4,268$3,431$2,541$1,590$574$12,404
Depreciation$25,714$4,287$4,056$4,758$4,507$43,320
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$36,842$11,675$10,724$12,394$10,453$82,089

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,201$1,242$1,286$1,331$1,378$6,437
Maintenance$515$773$657$2,596$1,423$5,963
Repairs$0$0$196$466$683$1,345
Taxes & Fees$3,977$62$62$62$62$4,224
Financing$5,199$4,179$3,095$1,936$699$15,110
Depreciation$31,324$5,222$4,941$5,796$5,490$52,772
Fuel$2,665$2,744$2,827$2,912$2,999$14,148
True Cost to Own®$44,881$14,223$13,064$15,098$12,734$99,999

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,075$1,112$1,152$1,192$1,234$5,765
Maintenance$461$692$588$2,324$1,274$5,340
Repairs$0$0$175$418$612$1,205
Taxes & Fees$3,562$55$55$55$55$3,782
Financing$4,656$3,743$2,772$1,734$626$13,531
Depreciation$28,051$4,676$4,424$5,190$4,916$47,258
Fuel$2,387$2,458$2,532$2,608$2,686$12,670
True Cost to Own®$40,192$12,737$11,699$13,520$11,404$89,551

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,245$1,289$1,334$1,380$1,429$6,678
Maintenance$534$802$681$2,692$1,476$6,186
Repairs$0$0$203$484$709$1,396
Taxes & Fees$4,126$64$64$64$64$4,381
Financing$5,393$4,335$3,211$2,009$726$15,674
Depreciation$32,493$5,417$5,125$6,012$5,695$54,741
Fuel$2,765$2,847$2,933$3,020$3,111$14,676
True Cost to Own®$46,555$14,753$13,551$15,661$13,209$103,730
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$39,382

Taxes & Fees

$3,152

Financing

$11,276

Fuel

$10,558

Insurance

$4,804

Repairs

$1,004

Maintenance

$4,450

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$993$1,028$4,804
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,937$1,062$4,450
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,968$46$46$46$46$3,152
Financing$3,880$3,119$2,310$1,445$522$11,276
Depreciation$23,376$3,897$3,687$4,325$4,097$39,382
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$33,493$10,614$9,749$11,267$9,503$74,626

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,165$1,205$1,248$1,291$1,336$6,245
Maintenance$499$750$637$2,518$1,381$5,785
Repairs$0$0$190$452$663$1,305
Taxes & Fees$3,858$60$60$60$60$4,098
Financing$5,044$4,055$3,003$1,879$679$14,659
Depreciation$30,389$5,066$4,793$5,623$5,326$51,197
Fuel$2,586$2,662$2,743$2,825$2,909$13,725
True Cost to Own®$43,541$13,798$12,674$14,647$12,354$97,014

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,192$1,233$1,277$1,321$1,367$6,389
Maintenance$511$767$652$2,576$1,412$5,919
Repairs$0$0$194$463$678$1,335
Taxes & Fees$3,947$61$61$61$61$4,192
Financing$5,160$4,148$3,072$1,922$694$14,997
Depreciation$31,090$5,183$4,904$5,752$5,449$52,378
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,042
True Cost to Own®$44,546$14,117$12,966$14,985$12,639$99,253

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,335$1,381$1,430$1,480$1,532$7,158
Maintenance$572$860$730$2,886$1,582$6,631
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$4,422$69$69$69$69$4,696
Financing$5,781$4,647$3,442$2,153$778$16,801
Depreciation$34,830$5,807$5,494$6,444$6,105$58,679
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$49,905$15,815$14,526$16,788$14,159$111,193

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$950$983$1,018$1,053$1,090$5,092
Maintenance$407$612$519$2,053$1,126$4,717
Repairs$0$0$155$369$541$1,064
Taxes & Fees$3,146$49$49$49$49$3,341
Financing$4,113$3,306$2,449$1,532$553$11,953
Depreciation$24,779$4,131$3,908$4,585$4,343$41,745
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,237$2,303$2,372$11,191
True Cost to Own®$35,503$11,251$10,334$11,943$10,073$79,104

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,093$1,131$1,171$1,211$1,254$5,861
Maintenance$468$704$598$2,363$1,296$5,429
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,621$56$56$56$56$3,845
Financing$4,734$3,805$2,818$1,763$637$13,757
Depreciation$28,519$4,754$4,498$5,277$4,998$48,046
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$40,861$12,949$11,894$13,746$11,594$91,044

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$993$1,028$4,804
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,937$1,062$4,450
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,968$46$46$46$46$3,152
Financing$3,880$3,119$2,310$1,445$522$11,276
Depreciation$23,376$3,897$3,687$4,325$4,097$39,382
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$33,493$10,614$9,749$11,267$9,503$74,626

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,281$1,326$1,373$1,420$1,470$6,870
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,770$1,519$6,364
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,244$66$66$66$66$4,507
Financing$5,548$4,460$3,303$2,066$746$16,125
Depreciation$33,428$5,573$5,272$6,185$5,859$56,316
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$47,895$15,178$13,941$16,112$13,589$106,715

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,317$1,363$1,411$1,460$1,511$7,062
Maintenance$564$848$720$2,847$1,561$6,542
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$4,363$68$68$68$68$4,633
Financing$5,704$4,585$3,396$2,124$767$16,576
Depreciation$34,363$5,729$5,420$6,358$6,023$57,892
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$49,235$15,603$14,331$16,562$13,969$109,700

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,183$1,224$1,267$1,311$1,357$6,341
Maintenance$507$762$647$2,557$1,402$5,874
Repairs$0$0$193$459$673$1,325
Taxes & Fees$3,918$61$61$61$61$4,161
Financing$5,122$4,117$3,049$1,907$689$14,884
Depreciation$30,856$5,144$4,867$5,709$5,408$51,984
Fuel$2,625$2,703$2,785$2,868$2,954$13,937
True Cost to Own®$44,211$14,010$12,869$14,872$12,544$98,506

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,228$1,270$1,315$1,360$1,408$6,581
Maintenance$526$790$671$2,654$1,455$6,097
Repairs$0$0$200$477$699$1,375
Taxes & Fees$4,066$63$63$63$63$4,318
Financing$5,316$4,273$3,165$1,980$715$15,448
Depreciation$32,025$5,339$5,051$5,925$5,613$53,953
Fuel$2,725$2,806$2,891$2,977$3,066$14,464
True Cost to Own®$45,885$14,541$13,356$15,436$13,019$102,238

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,129$1,168$1,210$1,251$1,295$6,053
Maintenance$484$727$617$2,441$1,338$5,607
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$3,740$58$58$58$58$3,972
Financing$4,889$3,930$2,911$1,821$658$14,208
Depreciation$29,454$4,910$4,646$5,450$5,162$49,621
Fuel$2,506$2,580$2,659$2,738$2,820$13,303
True Cost to Own®$42,201$13,374$12,284$14,196$11,974$94,029

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,147$1,187$1,229$1,271$1,316$6,149
Maintenance$492$739$627$2,479$1,359$5,696
Repairs$0$0$187$445$653$1,285
Taxes & Fees$3,799$59$59$59$59$4,035
Financing$4,966$3,992$2,957$1,850$668$14,433
Depreciation$29,921$4,988$4,719$5,536$5,244$50,409
Fuel$2,546$2,621$2,701$2,781$2,865$13,514
True Cost to Own®$42,871$13,586$12,479$14,422$12,164$95,521

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,129$1,168$1,210$1,251$1,295$6,053
Maintenance$484$727$617$2,441$1,338$5,607
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$3,740$58$58$58$58$3,972
Financing$4,889$3,930$2,911$1,821$658$14,208
Depreciation$29,454$4,910$4,646$5,450$5,162$49,621
Fuel$2,506$2,580$2,659$2,738$2,820$13,303
True Cost to Own®$42,201$13,374$12,284$14,196$11,974$94,029

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,281$1,326$1,373$1,420$1,470$6,870
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,770$1,519$6,364
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,244$66$66$66$66$4,507
Financing$5,548$4,460$3,303$2,066$746$16,125
Depreciation$33,428$5,573$5,272$6,185$5,859$56,316
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$47,895$15,178$13,941$16,112$13,589$106,715

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,228$1,270$1,315$1,360$1,408$6,581
Maintenance$526$790$671$2,654$1,455$6,097
Repairs$0$0$200$477$699$1,375
Taxes & Fees$4,066$63$63$63$63$4,318
Financing$5,316$4,273$3,165$1,980$715$15,448
Depreciation$32,025$5,339$5,051$5,925$5,613$53,953
Fuel$2,725$2,806$2,891$2,977$3,066$14,464
True Cost to Own®$45,885$14,541$13,356$15,436$13,019$102,238

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,129$1,168$1,210$1,251$1,295$6,053
Maintenance$484$727$617$2,441$1,338$5,607
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$3,740$58$58$58$58$3,972
Financing$4,889$3,930$2,911$1,821$658$14,208
Depreciation$29,454$4,910$4,646$5,450$5,162$49,621
Fuel$2,506$2,580$2,659$2,738$2,820$13,303
True Cost to Own®$42,201$13,374$12,284$14,196$11,974$94,029

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,236$1,279$1,325$1,370$1,419$6,630
Maintenance$530$796$676$2,673$1,466$6,141
Repairs$0$0$201$480$704$1,386
Taxes & Fees$4,096$63$63$63$63$4,350
Financing$5,354$4,304$3,188$1,994$720$15,561
Depreciation$32,259$5,378$5,088$5,968$5,654$54,347
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$46,220$14,647$13,454$15,548$13,114$102,984

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$955$989$1,023$1,059$4,948
Maintenance$396$594$505$1,995$1,094$4,584
Repairs$0$0$150$358$525$1,034
Taxes & Fees$3,057$47$47$47$47$3,247
Financing$3,996$3,213$2,379$1,488$538$11,614
Depreciation$24,077$4,014$3,798$4,455$4,220$40,563
Fuel$2,049$2,109$2,173$2,238$2,305$10,875
True Cost to Own®$34,498$10,932$10,041$11,605$9,788$76,865

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,326$1,372$1,421$1,470$1,521$7,110
Maintenance$568$854$725$2,867$1,572$6,586
Repairs$0$0$216$515$755$1,486
Taxes & Fees$4,393$68$68$68$68$4,665
Financing$5,742$4,616$3,419$2,139$773$16,688
Depreciation$34,596$5,768$5,457$6,401$6,064$58,285
Fuel$2,944$3,031$3,123$3,216$3,312$15,626
True Cost to Own®$49,570$15,709$14,429$16,675$14,064$110,446

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,102$1,140$1,181$1,221$1,264$5,909
Maintenance$472$710$603$2,383$1,306$5,474
Repairs$0$0$180$428$627$1,235
Taxes & Fees$3,651$57$57$57$57$3,877
Financing$4,772$3,836$2,841$1,777$642$13,869
Depreciation$28,752$4,793$4,535$5,320$5,039$48,440
Fuel$2,446$2,519$2,595$2,673$2,753$12,986
True Cost to Own®$41,196$13,055$11,991$13,858$11,689$91,790

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2019 F-350 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
