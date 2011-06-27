2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,089*
Total Cash Price
$79,351
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,581*
Total Cash Price
$80,793
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,581*
Total Cash Price
$80,793
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,581*
Total Cash Price
$80,793
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,327*
Total Cash Price
$81,515
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,119*
Total Cash Price
$73,580
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,059*
Total Cash Price
$85,122
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,581*
Total Cash Price
$80,793
F-350 Super Duty SuperCab
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,775*
Total Cash Price
$91,614
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,611*
Total Cash Price
$75,022
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$106,715*
Total Cash Price
$103,156
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,283*
Total Cash Price
$90,171
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,357*
Total Cash Price
$75,744
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,626*
Total Cash Price
$72,137
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,089*
Total Cash Price
$79,351
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,342*
Total Cash Price
$78,629
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,283*
Total Cash Price
$90,171
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$111,193*
Total Cash Price
$107,484
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,074*
Total Cash Price
$82,236
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$102,984*
Total Cash Price
$99,549
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$101,491*
Total Cash Price
$98,106
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,775*
Total Cash Price
$91,614
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,074*
Total Cash Price
$82,236
XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,760*
Total Cash Price
$94,499
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,760*
Total Cash Price
$94,499
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,059*
Total Cash Price
$85,122
F-350 Super Duty Diesel
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,044*
Total Cash Price
$88,007
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,626*
Total Cash Price
$72,137
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,611*
Total Cash Price
$75,022
F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,775*
Total Cash Price
$91,614
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$105,223*
Total Cash Price
$101,713
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$109,700*
Total Cash Price
$106,041
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,089*
Total Cash Price
$79,351
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,999*
Total Cash Price
$96,664
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,551*
Total Cash Price
$86,564
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$103,730*
Total Cash Price
$100,270
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,626*
Total Cash Price
$72,137
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,014*
Total Cash Price
$93,778
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,253*
Total Cash Price
$95,942
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$111,193*
Total Cash Price
$107,484
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,104*
Total Cash Price
$76,465
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,044*
Total Cash Price
$88,007
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,626*
Total Cash Price
$72,137
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$106,715*
Total Cash Price
$103,156
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$109,700*
Total Cash Price
$106,041
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$98,506*
Total Cash Price
$95,221
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$102,238*
Total Cash Price
$98,828
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,029*
Total Cash Price
$90,893
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,521*
Total Cash Price
$92,335
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,029*
Total Cash Price
$90,893
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$106,715*
Total Cash Price
$103,156
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$102,238*
Total Cash Price
$98,828
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,029*
Total Cash Price
$90,893
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$102,984*
Total Cash Price
$99,549
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,865*
Total Cash Price
$74,301
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$110,446*
Total Cash Price
$106,763
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,790*
Total Cash Price
$88,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$5,284
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,131
|$1,168
|$4,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,265
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,467
|Financing
|$4,268
|$3,431
|$2,541
|$1,590
|$574
|$12,404
|Depreciation
|$25,714
|$4,287
|$4,056
|$4,758
|$4,507
|$43,320
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,842
|$11,675
|$10,724
|$12,394
|$10,453
|$82,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,169
|$1,189
|$4,984
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,324
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,530
|Financing
|$4,346
|$3,493
|$2,587
|$1,618
|$585
|$12,629
|Depreciation
|$26,181
|$4,365
|$4,129
|$4,844
|$4,589
|$44,108
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,512
|$11,888
|$10,919
|$12,619
|$10,643
|$83,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,169
|$1,189
|$4,984
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,324
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,530
|Financing
|$4,346
|$3,493
|$2,587
|$1,618
|$585
|$12,629
|Depreciation
|$26,181
|$4,365
|$4,129
|$4,844
|$4,589
|$44,108
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,512
|$11,888
|$10,919
|$12,619
|$10,643
|$83,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,169
|$1,189
|$4,984
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,324
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,530
|Financing
|$4,346
|$3,493
|$2,587
|$1,618
|$585
|$12,629
|Depreciation
|$26,181
|$4,365
|$4,129
|$4,844
|$4,589
|$44,108
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,512
|$11,888
|$10,919
|$12,619
|$10,643
|$83,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$434
|$652
|$554
|$2,189
|$1,200
|$5,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$393
|$576
|$1,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,354
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,562
|Financing
|$4,384
|$3,524
|$2,610
|$1,633
|$590
|$12,742
|Depreciation
|$26,415
|$4,404
|$4,166
|$4,887
|$4,630
|$44,502
|Fuel
|$2,248
|$2,314
|$2,384
|$2,455
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,847
|$11,994
|$11,016
|$12,732
|$10,738
|$84,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$946
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$4,900
|Maintenance
|$392
|$589
|$500
|$1,976
|$1,083
|$4,539
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,027
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,215
|Financing
|$3,958
|$3,181
|$2,356
|$1,474
|$532
|$11,502
|Depreciation
|$23,844
|$3,975
|$3,761
|$4,412
|$4,179
|$40,170
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,163
|$10,826
|$9,944
|$11,492
|$9,693
|$76,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,133
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$5,669
|Maintenance
|$453
|$681
|$578
|$2,286
|$1,253
|$5,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$172
|$411
|$602
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,502
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,719
|Financing
|$4,578
|$3,680
|$2,726
|$1,705
|$616
|$13,306
|Depreciation
|$27,584
|$4,598
|$4,351
|$5,104
|$4,834
|$46,471
|Fuel
|$2,347
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$12,458
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,522
|$12,525
|$11,504
|$13,295
|$11,214
|$88,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,169
|$1,189
|$4,984
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,324
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,530
|Financing
|$4,346
|$3,493
|$2,587
|$1,618
|$585
|$12,629
|Depreciation
|$26,181
|$4,365
|$4,129
|$4,844
|$4,589
|$44,108
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,512
|$11,888
|$10,919
|$12,619
|$10,643
|$83,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,219
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$6,101
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,460
|$1,349
|$5,652
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,769
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,003
|Financing
|$4,928
|$3,961
|$2,934
|$1,835
|$663
|$14,321
|Depreciation
|$29,688
|$4,949
|$4,682
|$5,493
|$5,203
|$50,015
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,536
|$13,480
|$12,381
|$14,309
|$12,069
|$94,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$964
|$998
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$399
|$600
|$510
|$2,014
|$1,104
|$4,628
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,087
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,278
|Financing
|$4,035
|$3,244
|$2,402
|$1,503
|$543
|$11,727
|Depreciation
|$24,311
|$4,053
|$3,834
|$4,498
|$4,261
|$40,957
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,833
|$11,039
|$10,139
|$11,718
|$9,883
|$77,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,420
|$1,470
|$6,870
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,770
|$1,519
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,244
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,507
|Financing
|$5,548
|$4,460
|$3,303
|$2,066
|$746
|$16,125
|Depreciation
|$33,428
|$5,573
|$5,272
|$6,185
|$5,859
|$56,316
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,895
|$15,178
|$13,941
|$16,112
|$13,589
|$106,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$1,200
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$6,005
|Maintenance
|$480
|$721
|$613
|$2,421
|$1,328
|$5,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,710
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,940
|Financing
|$4,850
|$3,899
|$2,888
|$1,806
|$653
|$14,095
|Depreciation
|$29,220
|$4,871
|$4,609
|$5,406
|$5,121
|$49,228
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,866
|$13,268
|$12,186
|$14,084
|$11,879
|$93,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$5,044
|Maintenance
|$403
|$606
|$515
|$2,034
|$1,115
|$4,673
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$536
|$1,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,116
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,310
|Financing
|$4,074
|$3,275
|$2,426
|$1,517
|$548
|$11,840
|Depreciation
|$24,545
|$4,092
|$3,871
|$4,541
|$4,302
|$41,351
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,168
|$11,145
|$10,236
|$11,830
|$9,978
|$78,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,804
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,937
|$1,062
|$4,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,968
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,152
|Financing
|$3,880
|$3,119
|$2,310
|$1,445
|$522
|$11,276
|Depreciation
|$23,376
|$3,897
|$3,687
|$4,325
|$4,097
|$39,382
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,493
|$10,614
|$9,749
|$11,267
|$9,503
|$74,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$5,284
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,131
|$1,168
|$4,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,265
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,467
|Financing
|$4,268
|$3,431
|$2,541
|$1,590
|$574
|$12,404
|Depreciation
|$25,714
|$4,287
|$4,056
|$4,758
|$4,507
|$43,320
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,842
|$11,675
|$10,724
|$12,394
|$10,453
|$82,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,010
|$1,046
|$1,082
|$1,121
|$5,236
|Maintenance
|$419
|$629
|$534
|$2,111
|$1,158
|$4,851
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$379
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,235
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,436
|Financing
|$4,229
|$3,400
|$2,518
|$1,575
|$569
|$12,291
|Depreciation
|$25,480
|$4,248
|$4,019
|$4,714
|$4,466
|$42,926
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,232
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,439
|$11,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,507
|$11,569
|$10,626
|$12,281
|$10,358
|$81,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$1,200
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$6,005
|Maintenance
|$480
|$721
|$613
|$2,421
|$1,328
|$5,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,710
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,940
|Financing
|$4,850
|$3,899
|$2,888
|$1,806
|$653
|$14,095
|Depreciation
|$29,220
|$4,871
|$4,609
|$5,406
|$5,121
|$49,228
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,866
|$13,268
|$12,186
|$14,084
|$11,879
|$93,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,335
|$1,381
|$1,430
|$1,480
|$1,532
|$7,158
|Maintenance
|$572
|$860
|$730
|$2,886
|$1,582
|$6,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,422
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,696
|Financing
|$5,781
|$4,647
|$3,442
|$2,153
|$778
|$16,801
|Depreciation
|$34,830
|$5,807
|$5,494
|$6,444
|$6,105
|$58,679
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,905
|$15,815
|$14,526
|$16,788
|$14,159
|$111,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$5,477
|Maintenance
|$438
|$658
|$559
|$2,208
|$1,211
|$5,073
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$581
|$1,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,384
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,593
|Financing
|$4,423
|$3,556
|$2,633
|$1,647
|$595
|$12,855
|Depreciation
|$26,649
|$4,443
|$4,203
|$4,931
|$4,671
|$44,895
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,182
|$12,100
|$11,114
|$12,844
|$10,833
|$85,074
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,279
|$1,325
|$1,370
|$1,419
|$6,630
|Maintenance
|$530
|$796
|$676
|$2,673
|$1,466
|$6,141
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,096
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,350
|Financing
|$5,354
|$4,304
|$3,188
|$1,994
|$720
|$15,561
|Depreciation
|$32,259
|$5,378
|$5,088
|$5,968
|$5,654
|$54,347
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,220
|$14,647
|$13,454
|$15,548
|$13,114
|$102,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,219
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$1,350
|$1,398
|$6,533
|Maintenance
|$522
|$785
|$666
|$2,634
|$1,444
|$6,052
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$473
|$694
|$1,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,036
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,287
|Financing
|$5,277
|$4,242
|$3,142
|$1,965
|$710
|$15,335
|Depreciation
|$31,791
|$5,300
|$5,014
|$5,882
|$5,572
|$53,560
|Fuel
|$2,705
|$2,785
|$2,870
|$2,955
|$3,044
|$14,359
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,550
|$14,435
|$13,259
|$15,323
|$12,924
|$101,491
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,219
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$6,101
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,460
|$1,349
|$5,652
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,769
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,003
|Financing
|$4,928
|$3,961
|$2,934
|$1,835
|$663
|$14,321
|Depreciation
|$29,688
|$4,949
|$4,682
|$5,493
|$5,203
|$50,015
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,536
|$13,480
|$12,381
|$14,309
|$12,069
|$94,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$5,477
|Maintenance
|$438
|$658
|$559
|$2,208
|$1,211
|$5,073
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$581
|$1,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,384
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,593
|Financing
|$4,423
|$3,556
|$2,633
|$1,647
|$595
|$12,855
|Depreciation
|$26,649
|$4,443
|$4,203
|$4,931
|$4,671
|$44,895
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,182
|$12,100
|$11,114
|$12,844
|$10,833
|$85,074
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,174
|$1,214
|$1,258
|$1,301
|$1,347
|$6,293
|Maintenance
|$503
|$756
|$642
|$2,537
|$1,391
|$5,830
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$456
|$668
|$1,315
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,888
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,129
|Financing
|$5,083
|$4,086
|$3,026
|$1,893
|$684
|$14,772
|Depreciation
|$30,623
|$5,105
|$4,830
|$5,666
|$5,367
|$51,590
|Fuel
|$2,606
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,932
|$13,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,876
|$13,904
|$12,771
|$14,760
|$12,449
|$97,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,174
|$1,214
|$1,258
|$1,301
|$1,347
|$6,293
|Maintenance
|$503
|$756
|$642
|$2,537
|$1,391
|$5,830
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$456
|$668
|$1,315
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,888
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,129
|Financing
|$5,083
|$4,086
|$3,026
|$1,893
|$684
|$14,772
|Depreciation
|$30,623
|$5,105
|$4,830
|$5,666
|$5,367
|$51,590
|Fuel
|$2,606
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,932
|$13,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,876
|$13,904
|$12,771
|$14,760
|$12,449
|$97,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,133
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$5,669
|Maintenance
|$453
|$681
|$578
|$2,286
|$1,253
|$5,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$172
|$411
|$602
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,502
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,719
|Financing
|$4,578
|$3,680
|$2,726
|$1,705
|$616
|$13,306
|Depreciation
|$27,584
|$4,598
|$4,351
|$5,104
|$4,834
|$46,471
|Fuel
|$2,347
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$12,458
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,522
|$12,525
|$11,504
|$13,295
|$11,214
|$88,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,131
|$1,171
|$1,211
|$1,254
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$468
|$704
|$598
|$2,363
|$1,296
|$5,429
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,621
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,845
|Financing
|$4,734
|$3,805
|$2,818
|$1,763
|$637
|$13,757
|Depreciation
|$28,519
|$4,754
|$4,498
|$5,277
|$4,998
|$48,046
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,861
|$12,949
|$11,894
|$13,746
|$11,594
|$91,044
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,804
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,937
|$1,062
|$4,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,968
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,152
|Financing
|$3,880
|$3,119
|$2,310
|$1,445
|$522
|$11,276
|Depreciation
|$23,376
|$3,897
|$3,687
|$4,325
|$4,097
|$39,382
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,493
|$10,614
|$9,749
|$11,267
|$9,503
|$74,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$964
|$998
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$399
|$600
|$510
|$2,014
|$1,104
|$4,628
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,087
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,278
|Financing
|$4,035
|$3,244
|$2,402
|$1,503
|$543
|$11,727
|Depreciation
|$24,311
|$4,053
|$3,834
|$4,498
|$4,261
|$40,957
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,833
|$11,039
|$10,139
|$11,718
|$9,883
|$77,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,219
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$6,101
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,460
|$1,349
|$5,652
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,769
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,003
|Financing
|$4,928
|$3,961
|$2,934
|$1,835
|$663
|$14,321
|Depreciation
|$29,688
|$4,949
|$4,682
|$5,493
|$5,203
|$50,015
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,536
|$13,480
|$12,381
|$14,309
|$12,069
|$94,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$1,354
|$1,400
|$1,449
|$6,774
|Maintenance
|$541
|$814
|$691
|$2,731
|$1,497
|$6,275
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,185
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,444
|Financing
|$5,471
|$4,398
|$3,257
|$2,037
|$736
|$15,899
|Depreciation
|$32,960
|$5,495
|$5,199
|$6,098
|$5,777
|$55,529
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,225
|$14,966
|$13,746
|$15,886
|$13,399
|$105,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$1,460
|$1,511
|$7,062
|Maintenance
|$564
|$848
|$720
|$2,847
|$1,561
|$6,542
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,363
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,633
|Financing
|$5,704
|$4,585
|$3,396
|$2,124
|$767
|$16,576
|Depreciation
|$34,363
|$5,729
|$5,420
|$6,358
|$6,023
|$57,892
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,235
|$15,603
|$14,331
|$16,562
|$13,969
|$109,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$5,284
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,131
|$1,168
|$4,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,265
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,467
|Financing
|$4,268
|$3,431
|$2,541
|$1,590
|$574
|$12,404
|Depreciation
|$25,714
|$4,287
|$4,056
|$4,758
|$4,507
|$43,320
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,842
|$11,675
|$10,724
|$12,394
|$10,453
|$82,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$1,331
|$1,378
|$6,437
|Maintenance
|$515
|$773
|$657
|$2,596
|$1,423
|$5,963
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$466
|$683
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,977
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$4,224
|Financing
|$5,199
|$4,179
|$3,095
|$1,936
|$699
|$15,110
|Depreciation
|$31,324
|$5,222
|$4,941
|$5,796
|$5,490
|$52,772
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,881
|$14,223
|$13,064
|$15,098
|$12,734
|$99,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$5,765
|Maintenance
|$461
|$692
|$588
|$2,324
|$1,274
|$5,340
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$418
|$612
|$1,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,562
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,782
|Financing
|$4,656
|$3,743
|$2,772
|$1,734
|$626
|$13,531
|Depreciation
|$28,051
|$4,676
|$4,424
|$5,190
|$4,916
|$47,258
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,192
|$12,737
|$11,699
|$13,520
|$11,404
|$89,551
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,429
|$6,678
|Maintenance
|$534
|$802
|$681
|$2,692
|$1,476
|$6,186
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$484
|$709
|$1,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,126
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,381
|Financing
|$5,393
|$4,335
|$3,211
|$2,009
|$726
|$15,674
|Depreciation
|$32,493
|$5,417
|$5,125
|$6,012
|$5,695
|$54,741
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,555
|$14,753
|$13,551
|$15,661
|$13,209
|$103,730
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,804
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,937
|$1,062
|$4,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,968
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,152
|Financing
|$3,880
|$3,119
|$2,310
|$1,445
|$522
|$11,276
|Depreciation
|$23,376
|$3,897
|$3,687
|$4,325
|$4,097
|$39,382
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,493
|$10,614
|$9,749
|$11,267
|$9,503
|$74,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,205
|$1,248
|$1,291
|$1,336
|$6,245
|Maintenance
|$499
|$750
|$637
|$2,518
|$1,381
|$5,785
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$452
|$663
|$1,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,858
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,098
|Financing
|$5,044
|$4,055
|$3,003
|$1,879
|$679
|$14,659
|Depreciation
|$30,389
|$5,066
|$4,793
|$5,623
|$5,326
|$51,197
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,541
|$13,798
|$12,674
|$14,647
|$12,354
|$97,014
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,233
|$1,277
|$1,321
|$1,367
|$6,389
|Maintenance
|$511
|$767
|$652
|$2,576
|$1,412
|$5,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$463
|$678
|$1,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,947
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,192
|Financing
|$5,160
|$4,148
|$3,072
|$1,922
|$694
|$14,997
|Depreciation
|$31,090
|$5,183
|$4,904
|$5,752
|$5,449
|$52,378
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,546
|$14,117
|$12,966
|$14,985
|$12,639
|$99,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,335
|$1,381
|$1,430
|$1,480
|$1,532
|$7,158
|Maintenance
|$572
|$860
|$730
|$2,886
|$1,582
|$6,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,422
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,696
|Financing
|$5,781
|$4,647
|$3,442
|$2,153
|$778
|$16,801
|Depreciation
|$34,830
|$5,807
|$5,494
|$6,444
|$6,105
|$58,679
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,905
|$15,815
|$14,526
|$16,788
|$14,159
|$111,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,053
|$1,090
|$5,092
|Maintenance
|$407
|$612
|$519
|$2,053
|$1,126
|$4,717
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,146
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,341
|Financing
|$4,113
|$3,306
|$2,449
|$1,532
|$553
|$11,953
|Depreciation
|$24,779
|$4,131
|$3,908
|$4,585
|$4,343
|$41,745
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,303
|$2,372
|$11,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,503
|$11,251
|$10,334
|$11,943
|$10,073
|$79,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,131
|$1,171
|$1,211
|$1,254
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$468
|$704
|$598
|$2,363
|$1,296
|$5,429
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,621
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,845
|Financing
|$4,734
|$3,805
|$2,818
|$1,763
|$637
|$13,757
|Depreciation
|$28,519
|$4,754
|$4,498
|$5,277
|$4,998
|$48,046
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,861
|$12,949
|$11,894
|$13,746
|$11,594
|$91,044
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,804
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,937
|$1,062
|$4,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,968
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,152
|Financing
|$3,880
|$3,119
|$2,310
|$1,445
|$522
|$11,276
|Depreciation
|$23,376
|$3,897
|$3,687
|$4,325
|$4,097
|$39,382
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,493
|$10,614
|$9,749
|$11,267
|$9,503
|$74,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,420
|$1,470
|$6,870
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,770
|$1,519
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,244
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,507
|Financing
|$5,548
|$4,460
|$3,303
|$2,066
|$746
|$16,125
|Depreciation
|$33,428
|$5,573
|$5,272
|$6,185
|$5,859
|$56,316
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,895
|$15,178
|$13,941
|$16,112
|$13,589
|$106,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$1,460
|$1,511
|$7,062
|Maintenance
|$564
|$848
|$720
|$2,847
|$1,561
|$6,542
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,363
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,633
|Financing
|$5,704
|$4,585
|$3,396
|$2,124
|$767
|$16,576
|Depreciation
|$34,363
|$5,729
|$5,420
|$6,358
|$6,023
|$57,892
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,235
|$15,603
|$14,331
|$16,562
|$13,969
|$109,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$1,311
|$1,357
|$6,341
|Maintenance
|$507
|$762
|$647
|$2,557
|$1,402
|$5,874
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$193
|$459
|$673
|$1,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,918
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,161
|Financing
|$5,122
|$4,117
|$3,049
|$1,907
|$689
|$14,884
|Depreciation
|$30,856
|$5,144
|$4,867
|$5,709
|$5,408
|$51,984
|Fuel
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,868
|$2,954
|$13,937
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,211
|$14,010
|$12,869
|$14,872
|$12,544
|$98,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,270
|$1,315
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$6,581
|Maintenance
|$526
|$790
|$671
|$2,654
|$1,455
|$6,097
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,066
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,318
|Financing
|$5,316
|$4,273
|$3,165
|$1,980
|$715
|$15,448
|Depreciation
|$32,025
|$5,339
|$5,051
|$5,925
|$5,613
|$53,953
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,806
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,885
|$14,541
|$13,356
|$15,436
|$13,019
|$102,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$1,210
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$6,053
|Maintenance
|$484
|$727
|$617
|$2,441
|$1,338
|$5,607
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,740
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,972
|Financing
|$4,889
|$3,930
|$2,911
|$1,821
|$658
|$14,208
|Depreciation
|$29,454
|$4,910
|$4,646
|$5,450
|$5,162
|$49,621
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,201
|$13,374
|$12,284
|$14,196
|$11,974
|$94,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$1,229
|$1,271
|$1,316
|$6,149
|Maintenance
|$492
|$739
|$627
|$2,479
|$1,359
|$5,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$187
|$445
|$653
|$1,285
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,799
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,035
|Financing
|$4,966
|$3,992
|$2,957
|$1,850
|$668
|$14,433
|Depreciation
|$29,921
|$4,988
|$4,719
|$5,536
|$5,244
|$50,409
|Fuel
|$2,546
|$2,621
|$2,701
|$2,781
|$2,865
|$13,514
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,871
|$13,586
|$12,479
|$14,422
|$12,164
|$95,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$1,210
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$6,053
|Maintenance
|$484
|$727
|$617
|$2,441
|$1,338
|$5,607
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,740
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,972
|Financing
|$4,889
|$3,930
|$2,911
|$1,821
|$658
|$14,208
|Depreciation
|$29,454
|$4,910
|$4,646
|$5,450
|$5,162
|$49,621
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,201
|$13,374
|$12,284
|$14,196
|$11,974
|$94,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,420
|$1,470
|$6,870
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,770
|$1,519
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,244
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,507
|Financing
|$5,548
|$4,460
|$3,303
|$2,066
|$746
|$16,125
|Depreciation
|$33,428
|$5,573
|$5,272
|$6,185
|$5,859
|$56,316
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,895
|$15,178
|$13,941
|$16,112
|$13,589
|$106,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,270
|$1,315
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$6,581
|Maintenance
|$526
|$790
|$671
|$2,654
|$1,455
|$6,097
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,066
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,318
|Financing
|$5,316
|$4,273
|$3,165
|$1,980
|$715
|$15,448
|Depreciation
|$32,025
|$5,339
|$5,051
|$5,925
|$5,613
|$53,953
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,806
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,885
|$14,541
|$13,356
|$15,436
|$13,019
|$102,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$1,210
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$6,053
|Maintenance
|$484
|$727
|$617
|$2,441
|$1,338
|$5,607
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,740
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,972
|Financing
|$4,889
|$3,930
|$2,911
|$1,821
|$658
|$14,208
|Depreciation
|$29,454
|$4,910
|$4,646
|$5,450
|$5,162
|$49,621
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,201
|$13,374
|$12,284
|$14,196
|$11,974
|$94,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,279
|$1,325
|$1,370
|$1,419
|$6,630
|Maintenance
|$530
|$796
|$676
|$2,673
|$1,466
|$6,141
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,096
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,350
|Financing
|$5,354
|$4,304
|$3,188
|$1,994
|$720
|$15,561
|Depreciation
|$32,259
|$5,378
|$5,088
|$5,968
|$5,654
|$54,347
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,220
|$14,647
|$13,454
|$15,548
|$13,114
|$102,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$955
|$989
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$4,948
|Maintenance
|$396
|$594
|$505
|$1,995
|$1,094
|$4,584
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$358
|$525
|$1,034
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,057
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,247
|Financing
|$3,996
|$3,213
|$2,379
|$1,488
|$538
|$11,614
|Depreciation
|$24,077
|$4,014
|$3,798
|$4,455
|$4,220
|$40,563
|Fuel
|$2,049
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$2,305
|$10,875
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,498
|$10,932
|$10,041
|$11,605
|$9,788
|$76,865
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,326
|$1,372
|$1,421
|$1,470
|$1,521
|$7,110
|Maintenance
|$568
|$854
|$725
|$2,867
|$1,572
|$6,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$216
|$515
|$755
|$1,486
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,393
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,665
|Financing
|$5,742
|$4,616
|$3,419
|$2,139
|$773
|$16,688
|Depreciation
|$34,596
|$5,768
|$5,457
|$6,401
|$6,064
|$58,285
|Fuel
|$2,944
|$3,031
|$3,123
|$3,216
|$3,312
|$15,626
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,570
|$15,709
|$14,429
|$16,675
|$14,064
|$110,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,140
|$1,181
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$5,909
|Maintenance
|$472
|$710
|$603
|$2,383
|$1,306
|$5,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$428
|$627
|$1,235
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,651
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,877
|Financing
|$4,772
|$3,836
|$2,841
|$1,777
|$642
|$13,869
|Depreciation
|$28,752
|$4,793
|$4,535
|$5,320
|$5,039
|$48,440
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,753
|$12,986
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,196
|$13,055
|$11,991
|$13,858
|$11,689
|$91,790
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 F-350 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500