Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|34.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Torque
|430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Tow Technology Bundle
|yes
|10,000 lbs. GVWR Package
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|Snow Plow Prep Package
|yes
|Heavy Service Suspension Package
|yes
|Snowplow/Camper Package
|yes
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|yes
|Lariat Value Package
|yes
|Camper Package
|yes
|11,400 lbs. GVWR Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Sony premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Navigation System
|yes
|Vehicle Safe By Console Vault
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|Upfitter Switches
|yes
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|yes
|Carpet Delete
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.8 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Bed Mat
|yes
|6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boards
|yes
|Skid Plate Package
|yes
|20" Chrome PVD Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|LT275/65R20E All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Stowable Loading Ramps
|yes
|Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|6" Angular Chrome Step Bars
|yes
|LT275/70R18E OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|LT275/65R20E OWL All-Season Tires
|yes
|LED Roof Clearance Lights
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|LT275/70R18E BSW All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|20" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Painted Pockets
|yes
|Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System
|yes
|Front and Rear Wheel Well Liners
|yes
|Black Molded Hood Deflector
|yes
|ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Power Running Boards
|yes
|Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint
|yes
|Rear Wheel Well Liners
|yes
|LED Box Lighting
|yes
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
|yes
|5th Wheel Hitch Kit
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|Gooseneck Hitch Kit
|yes
|Front Wheel Well Liners
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Curb weight
|6709 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9900 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|18.4 degrees
|Maximum payload
|3180 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.2 degrees
|Length
|254.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|15000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|81.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|164.2 in.
|Width
|96.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|LT275/65R E tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,205
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
