Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2018 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,485
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque935 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower450 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
13,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Premium Vinyl Flooringyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Rear Inflatable Seat Belts w/Rear Belt Monitoryes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
massagingyes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain Tiresyes
Bed Matyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Angle of departure20.1 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity21000 lbs.
Curb weight7379 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach19.1 degrees
Height81.0 in.
EPA interior volume131.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload6540 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Camelback, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
