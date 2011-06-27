Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Snowplow/Camper Packageyes
XLT Value Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
13,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
SYNC 3yes
Navigation Systemyes
110V/400W Outletyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Carpet Deleteyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain Tiresyes
Bed Matyes
Stainless Steel Wheel Coversyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Spare Tire and Wheelyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp (CMHSL)yes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
LED Box Lightingyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Tailgate Stepyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Defrost w/Fixed Glassyes
Measurements
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.
Curb weight6765 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Height80.6 in.
Maximum payload7160 lbs.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
