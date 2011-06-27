Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,195
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Base engine size6.2 l
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,195
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Power Equipment Groupyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Snowplow/Camper Packageyes
STX Appearance Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
XL Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,195
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Carpet Flooring w/STXyes
SYNC 3yes
Cloth High Back Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Inflatable Seat Belts w/Rear Belt Monitoryes
110V/400W Outletyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
SYNC w/MyFordyes
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Vinyl High Back Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,195
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,195
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain Tiresyes
Bed Matyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Stainless Steel Wheel Coversyes
Locking BoxLink Cleatsyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Spare Tire and Wheelyes
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
LED Box Lightingyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp (CMHSL)yes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Angle of departure19.5 degrees
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity21000 lbs.
Curb weight6306 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Height78.1 in.
EPA interior volume64.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload7630 lbs.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,195
painted steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
