Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2017 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Base engine size6.2 l
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,045
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Power Equipment Groupyes
10,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Snowplow/Camper Packageyes
STX Appearance Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
XL Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,045
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Carpet Flooring w/STXyes
SYNC 3yes
Cloth High Back Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Inflatable Seat Belts w/Rear Belt Monitoryes
110V/400W Outletyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
SYNC w/MyFordyes
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,045
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Bed Matyes
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp (CMHSL)yes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
LED Roof Clearance Lightsyes
LT275/70R18E BSW All-Terrain Tiresyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Front and Rear Wheel Well Linersyes
18" Argent Painted Steel Wheels w/Painted Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Locking BoxLink Cleatsyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Running Boardsyes
Rear Wheel Well Linersyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
LED Box Lightingyes
17" Sparkle Silver Painted Cast Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT275/65R18E BSW All-Season Tiresyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Curb weight6121 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload3710 lbs.
Angle of departure18.4 degrees
Length238.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height78.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base148.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,045
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
