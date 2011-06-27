Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Base engine size6.2 l
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,160
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Tow Technology Bundleyes
Lariat Interior Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Snowplow/Camper Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Sony premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,160
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Navigation Systemyes
Rear Inflatable Seat Belts w/Rear Belt Monitoryes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Carpet Deleteyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,160
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,160
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,160
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain Tiresyes
Bed Matyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boardsyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
LED Box Lightingyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Single Panel Power Moonroofyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Angle of departure17.2 degrees
Length254.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity21000 lbs.
Curb weight6729 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Height77.8 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload7200 lbs.
Wheel base164.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Caribou
  • White Gold Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou
  • Oxford White/Caribou
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Magnetic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic
  • Shadow Black/Magnetic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,160
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,160
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
