Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,932*
Total Cash Price
$69,265
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,283*
Total Cash Price
$86,004
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,503*
Total Cash Price
$65,225
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,283*
Total Cash Price
$86,004
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,198*
Total Cash Price
$70,420
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,322*
Total Cash Price
$79,655
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,543*
Total Cash Price
$58,875
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,486*
Total Cash Price
$82,541
F-350 Super Duty SuperCab
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,362*
Total Cash Price
$73,306
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,486*
Total Cash Price
$82,541
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,605*
Total Cash Price
$63,493
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,198*
Total Cash Price
$70,420
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,441*
Total Cash Price
$60,607
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,955*
Total Cash Price
$80,232
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,096*
Total Cash Price
$72,151
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,870*
Total Cash Price
$64,648
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,136*
Total Cash Price
$65,802
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,277*
Total Cash Price
$57,721
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,486*
Total Cash Price
$82,541
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,995*
Total Cash Price
$73,883
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,808*
Total Cash Price
$60,030
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,057*
Total Cash Price
$78,501
XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,362*
Total Cash Price
$73,306
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,870*
Total Cash Price
$64,648
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,893*
Total Cash Price
$75,615
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,322*
Total Cash Price
$79,655
F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,362*
Total Cash Price
$73,306
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,605*
Total Cash Price
$63,493
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,808*
Total Cash Price
$60,030
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,221*
Total Cash Price
$81,387
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,017*
Total Cash Price
$84,850
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,791*
Total Cash Price
$77,346
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,870*
Total Cash Price
$64,648
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,096*
Total Cash Price
$72,151
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,277*
Total Cash Price
$57,721
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,605*
Total Cash Price
$63,493
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,870*
Total Cash Price
$64,648
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,260*
Total Cash Price
$75,037
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,277*
Total Cash Price
$57,721
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,972*
Total Cash Price
$62,916
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,158*
Total Cash Price
$76,769
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,074*
Total Cash Price
$61,184
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,277*
Total Cash Price
$57,721
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,667*
Total Cash Price
$68,111
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,017*
Total Cash Price
$84,850
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,526*
Total Cash Price
$76,192
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,689*
Total Cash Price
$79,078
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,729*
Total Cash Price
$72,728
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,729*
Total Cash Price
$72,728
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,136*
Total Cash Price
$65,802
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,893*
Total Cash Price
$75,615
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,689*
Total Cash Price
$79,078
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,729*
Total Cash Price
$72,728
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,175*
Total Cash Price
$59,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,708
|Maintenance
|$1,789
|$2,135
|$1,237
|$1,286
|$2,729
|$9,176
|Repairs
|$392
|$571
|$666
|$778
|$906
|$3,313
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,662
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,883
|Financing
|$3,725
|$2,996
|$2,218
|$1,387
|$502
|$10,828
|Depreciation
|$12,222
|$5,258
|$4,692
|$4,265
|$3,917
|$30,354
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,253
|$14,581
|$12,541
|$11,554
|$12,004
|$75,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$1,417
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$7,088
|Maintenance
|$2,222
|$2,651
|$1,536
|$1,597
|$3,388
|$11,394
|Repairs
|$487
|$709
|$827
|$966
|$1,125
|$4,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,547
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,822
|Financing
|$4,625
|$3,721
|$2,754
|$1,722
|$623
|$13,444
|Depreciation
|$15,176
|$6,529
|$5,826
|$5,295
|$4,863
|$37,690
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,356
|$18,105
|$15,572
|$14,346
|$14,904
|$94,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$5,804
|Maintenance
|$1,819
|$2,170
|$1,258
|$1,308
|$2,774
|$9,329
|Repairs
|$399
|$581
|$677
|$791
|$921
|$3,368
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,723
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,948
|Financing
|$3,787
|$3,046
|$2,255
|$1,410
|$510
|$11,008
|Depreciation
|$12,426
|$5,346
|$4,770
|$4,336
|$3,982
|$30,860
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,674
|$14,824
|$12,750
|$11,746
|$12,204
|$77,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$2,132
|$2,544
|$1,474
|$1,533
|$3,252
|$10,935
|Repairs
|$468
|$681
|$794
|$927
|$1,080
|$3,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,364
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,627
|Financing
|$4,439
|$3,571
|$2,643
|$1,653
|$598
|$12,903
|Depreciation
|$14,565
|$6,266
|$5,591
|$5,082
|$4,668
|$36,172
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,093
|$17,376
|$14,945
|$13,768
|$14,304
|$90,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$5,233
|Maintenance
|$1,640
|$1,957
|$1,134
|$1,179
|$2,501
|$8,412
|Repairs
|$360
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,357
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,560
|Financing
|$3,414
|$2,747
|$2,033
|$1,272
|$460
|$9,925
|Depreciation
|$11,204
|$4,820
|$4,301
|$3,909
|$3,590
|$27,825
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,148
|$13,366
|$11,496
|$10,591
|$11,003
|$69,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$6,612
|Maintenance
|$2,072
|$2,473
|$1,433
|$1,490
|$3,161
|$10,629
|Repairs
|$455
|$662
|$771
|$901
|$1,049
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,242
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,498
|Financing
|$4,315
|$3,471
|$2,569
|$1,607
|$581
|$12,542
|Depreciation
|$14,157
|$6,091
|$5,435
|$4,940
|$4,537
|$35,160
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,251
|$16,890
|$14,527
|$13,383
|$13,904
|$87,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,423
|Maintenance
|$1,700
|$2,028
|$1,175
|$1,222
|$2,592
|$8,718
|Repairs
|$373
|$543
|$633
|$739
|$861
|$3,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,479
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,689
|Financing
|$3,539
|$2,847
|$2,107
|$1,318
|$477
|$10,286
|Depreciation
|$11,611
|$4,995
|$4,457
|$4,052
|$3,721
|$28,836
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,990
|$13,852
|$11,914
|$10,976
|$11,403
|$72,136
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$6,089
|Maintenance
|$1,908
|$2,277
|$1,320
|$1,372
|$2,911
|$9,788
|Repairs
|$419
|$609
|$710
|$829
|$966
|$3,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,907
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,142
|Financing
|$3,973
|$3,196
|$2,365
|$1,480
|$535
|$11,549
|Depreciation
|$13,037
|$5,609
|$5,005
|$4,549
|$4,178
|$32,378
|Fuel
|$2,546
|$2,621
|$2,701
|$2,781
|$2,865
|$13,514
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,936
|$15,553
|$13,377
|$12,324
|$12,804
|$80,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$1,208
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$6,041
|Maintenance
|$1,894
|$2,259
|$1,309
|$1,361
|$2,888
|$9,712
|Repairs
|$415
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,876
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,110
|Financing
|$3,942
|$3,171
|$2,347
|$1,468
|$531
|$11,459
|Depreciation
|$12,935
|$5,565
|$4,966
|$4,514
|$4,145
|$32,125
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,726
|$15,432
|$13,273
|$12,228
|$12,704
|$80,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$6,565
|Maintenance
|$2,058
|$2,455
|$1,423
|$1,479
|$3,138
|$10,553
|Repairs
|$451
|$657
|$766
|$894
|$1,042
|$3,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,212
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,466
|Financing
|$4,284
|$3,446
|$2,550
|$1,595
|$577
|$12,452
|Depreciation
|$14,055
|$6,047
|$5,396
|$4,905
|$4,504
|$34,907
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,041
|$16,768
|$14,422
|$13,287
|$13,804
|$87,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,947
|Maintenance
|$1,551
|$1,850
|$1,072
|$1,115
|$2,365
|$7,953
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,174
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,365
|Financing
|$3,228
|$2,597
|$1,922
|$1,202
|$435
|$9,384
|Depreciation
|$10,592
|$4,557
|$4,066
|$3,696
|$3,395
|$26,307
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,886
|$12,637
|$10,869
|$10,013
|$10,403
|$65,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$6,374
|Maintenance
|$1,998
|$2,384
|$1,382
|$1,436
|$3,047
|$10,247
|Repairs
|$438
|$638
|$744
|$868
|$1,012
|$3,700
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,090
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$4,336
|Financing
|$4,159
|$3,346
|$2,476
|$1,549
|$560
|$12,091
|Depreciation
|$13,648
|$5,872
|$5,239
|$4,762
|$4,374
|$33,895
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,199
|$16,282
|$14,004
|$12,902
|$13,404
|$84,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,757
|Maintenance
|$1,491
|$1,779
|$1,031
|$1,072
|$2,274
|$7,647
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,052
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,236
|Financing
|$3,104
|$2,497
|$1,848
|$1,156
|$418
|$9,023
|Depreciation
|$10,185
|$4,382
|$3,910
|$3,554
|$3,264
|$25,295
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,044
|$12,151
|$10,451
|$9,628
|$10,003
|$63,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,310
|$6,184
|Maintenance
|$1,938
|$2,313
|$1,340
|$1,394
|$2,956
|$9,941
|Repairs
|$425
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$982
|$3,589
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,968
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,207
|Financing
|$4,035
|$3,246
|$2,402
|$1,503
|$543
|$11,730
|Depreciation
|$13,241
|$5,697
|$5,083
|$4,620
|$4,243
|$32,884
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,357
|$15,796
|$13,586
|$12,516
|$13,004
|$82,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$6,327
|Maintenance
|$1,983
|$2,366
|$1,371
|$1,426
|$3,024
|$10,171
|Repairs
|$435
|$633
|$738
|$862
|$1,004
|$3,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,059
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,304
|Financing
|$4,128
|$3,321
|$2,458
|$1,537
|$556
|$12,001
|Depreciation
|$13,546
|$5,828
|$5,200
|$4,727
|$4,341
|$33,642
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,989
|$16,161
|$13,900
|$12,805
|$13,304
|$84,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,613
|Maintenance
|$1,759
|$2,099
|$1,217
|$1,265
|$2,683
|$9,023
|Repairs
|$386
|$562
|$655
|$765
|$891
|$3,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,601
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,818
|Financing
|$3,663
|$2,946
|$2,181
|$1,364
|$493
|$10,647
|Depreciation
|$12,018
|$5,171
|$4,614
|$4,194
|$3,852
|$29,848
|Fuel
|$2,347
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$12,458
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,832
|$14,338
|$12,332
|$11,361
|$11,804
|$74,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,341
|$1,381
|$6,517
|Maintenance
|$2,043
|$2,437
|$1,412
|$1,469
|$3,115
|$10,476
|Repairs
|$448
|$652
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,181
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,433
|Financing
|$4,252
|$3,421
|$2,532
|$1,584
|$573
|$12,362
|Depreciation
|$13,953
|$6,003
|$5,357
|$4,869
|$4,472
|$34,654
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,806
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,830
|$16,647
|$14,318
|$13,190
|$13,704
|$86,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,423
|Maintenance
|$1,700
|$2,028
|$1,175
|$1,222
|$2,592
|$8,718
|Repairs
|$373
|$543
|$633
|$739
|$861
|$3,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,479
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,689
|Financing
|$3,539
|$2,847
|$2,107
|$1,318
|$477
|$10,286
|Depreciation
|$11,611
|$4,995
|$4,457
|$4,052
|$3,721
|$28,836
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,990
|$13,852
|$11,914
|$10,976
|$11,403
|$72,136
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,270
|$5,994
|Maintenance
|$1,879
|$2,242
|$1,299
|$1,351
|$2,865
|$9,635
|Repairs
|$412
|$600
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,479
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,846
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,077
|Financing
|$3,911
|$3,146
|$2,328
|$1,457
|$527
|$11,369
|Depreciation
|$12,833
|$5,521
|$4,927
|$4,478
|$4,113
|$31,872
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,515
|$15,310
|$13,168
|$12,131
|$12,604
|$79,729
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 F-350 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
