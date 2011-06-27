  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2016 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
10,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
11,400 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bodyside Moldingsyes
Bed Matyes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Power Moonroofyes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Curb weight7620 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.3 degrees
Maximum payload3060 lbs.
Angle of departure20.8 degrees
Length246.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height80.8 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Pecan, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
