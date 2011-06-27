  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Features & Specs

More about the 2016 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,425
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,425
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Torque397 lb-ft @ 4179 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 4179 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,425
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,425
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
King Ranch w/Chrome Packageyes
High Capacity Trailer Tow Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,425
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,425
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,425
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Bed Matyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Power Moonroofyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Curb weight7460 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload5310 lbs.
Angle of departure18.5 degrees
Length263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity19000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height79.9 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White/Caribou Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • King Ranch Mesa w/Black Accents, premium leather
  • King Ranch Mesa w/Adobe Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,425
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
