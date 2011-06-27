Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Torque
|405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Lariat Interior Package
|yes
|10,000 lbs. GVWR Package
|yes
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|Camper Package
|yes
|Heavy Service Front Suspension Package
|yes
|11,400 lbs. GVWR Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Premium Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|Navigation System
|yes
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|67.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Bed Mat
|yes
|Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint
|yes
|Wheel Well Liner
|yes
|5th Wheel Hitch Kit
|yes
|Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Bars
|yes
|Roof Clearance Lights
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|Gooseneck Hitch Kit
|yes
|Roll-Up Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lock
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Front track
|68.3 in.
|Curb weight
|6423 lbs.
|Gross weight
|10000 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|18.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|3560 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|16.6 degrees
|Length
|248.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|14000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|76.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|113.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|158.0 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|67.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|LT275/65R E tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|twin I-beam front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,395
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
