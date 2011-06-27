  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Heavy Service Suspension Package For Pickup Box Deleteyes
10,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
XLT Interior Packageyes
XLT Value Packageyes
XLT Premium Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
11,400 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,595
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,595
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Cloth Luxury Captain's Chairs w/Consoleyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,595
17" 6-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Running Boardsyes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp (CMHSL)yes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Barsyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6423 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Maximum payload3560 lbs.
Angle of departure16.6 degrees
Length248.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height76.7 in.
EPA interior volume113.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Exterior Colors
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Adobe, cloth
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,595
partial wheel coversyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,595
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
