  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 F-350 Super Duty
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale
List Price Range
$23,995 - $54,990
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

So far so good 2015 F350 dually 6.7L diesel

RMG Fence, 12/14/2015
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Ive had this truck for almost a year now and it has about 24000 miles on it. I tow big heavy trailers with it weekly. It has lots of power. The transmission shifts great. The brakes and the exhaust brake work great. I feel very confident pulling trailers with this truck. This is my first Ford truck and I would recommend it for someone that wants a truck capable of hauling real trailers. UPDATE: Now has 40000 miles on it. Tires are wearing great. No problems at all to report. Great truck. I would definitely buy it again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Full-time RVing

Jim, 05/16/2018
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This F-350 is a 6.7L, 440HP 835 foot pounds of touque diesel (not the gas hunger 6.2L V8). I averaged about 12 MPG for over 33,000 miles of pulling a 36' fifth wheel Grand Design Reflection through 40 states (including Alaska) and 8 Canadian Providences with no problems other than normal maintenance. My home is my RV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2015 King Ranch

jill eskew, 03/01/2015
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 12 people found this review helpful

So far this has been an excellent truck. Power and handling are top notch. I have yet to tow a heavy load but past experience indicates this will not be a problem. I have used the truck to pull another out of the mud and it was effortless. I do have the FX4 off road package. My only complaint is the navigation system. It lacks features found in typical smart phones and is cumbersome to use.

Report Abuse

unhappy wife unhappy me happy wife lucky lucky me

yuckphou, 07/12/2015
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
11 of 20 people found this review helpful

if you have a wife that is cold when your hot get this truck its a fix all when your driving there is always something for them to play with its just a all around good driving truck 20 plus mpg highway 15 plus mpg city with a 35feet camper im still getting 16mpg its just a great truck

Performance
Report Abuse

Great form monster RV towing

mass-mark@hotmail.com, 08/03/2017
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Went from an 8.1L gasser towing a 16,500Lb trailer up a 6% grade at 35MPH @ 4000RPM to 55mph at 1900RPM puling a 19,000lb toy hauler trailer. Ride is great for such a big truck,. I have the turbo diesel but for some reason the drop down menu only had gassers.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles