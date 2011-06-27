Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

So far so good 2015 F350 dually 6.7L diesel RMG Fence , 12/14/2015 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Ive had this truck for almost a year now and it has about 24000 miles on it. I tow big heavy trailers with it weekly. It has lots of power. The transmission shifts great. The brakes and the exhaust brake work great. I feel very confident pulling trailers with this truck. This is my first Ford truck and I would recommend it for someone that wants a truck capable of hauling real trailers. UPDATE: Now has 40000 miles on it. Tires are wearing great. No problems at all to report. Great truck. I would definitely buy it again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Full-time RVing Jim , 05/16/2018 King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This F-350 is a 6.7L, 440HP 835 foot pounds of touque diesel (not the gas hunger 6.2L V8). I averaged about 12 MPG for over 33,000 miles of pulling a 36' fifth wheel Grand Design Reflection through 40 states (including Alaska) and 8 Canadian Providences with no problems other than normal maintenance. My home is my RV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 King Ranch jill eskew , 03/01/2015 King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 12 people found this review helpful So far this has been an excellent truck. Power and handling are top notch. I have yet to tow a heavy load but past experience indicates this will not be a problem. I have used the truck to pull another out of the mud and it was effortless. I do have the FX4 off road package. My only complaint is the navigation system. It lacks features found in typical smart phones and is cumbersome to use. Report Abuse

unhappy wife unhappy me happy wife lucky lucky me yuckphou , 07/12/2015 Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 20 people found this review helpful if you have a wife that is cold when your hot get this truck its a fix all when your driving there is always something for them to play with its just a all around good driving truck 20 plus mpg highway 15 plus mpg city with a 35feet camper im still getting 16mpg its just a great truck Performance Report Abuse